Wamiqa Gabbi calls working with Akshay Kumar, Priyadarshan ‘childhood dream’

Mumbai, May 19 (IANS) Actress Wamiqa Gabbi, who has wrapped up shooting for “Bhoot Bangla”, called being part of Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan’s movie “a childhood dream.”

Wamiqa took to Instagram stories, where she shared a picture from the shoot featuring him and Akshay near a waterfall.

“From hysterically enjoying all "Akshay Kumar Priyadarshan' movies all my life to now being part of their world. This had been a childhood dream. Thank you to the coolest @ektarkapoor ma'am, the most amazing @akshaykumar sir & the sweetest @priyadarshan.official sir.”

She described the experience as fun and fantastic.

“It was a FUNtastic experience Cannot wait for you to experience #Bhoot Bangla Aaaaand my second film with my most favourite @tabutiful ji,” Added Wamiqa.

On May 18, Akshay revealed that the shoot of the film was wrapped up. Akshay shared a video on Instagram, where he could be seen shooting for a romantic song with Wamiqa.

Announcing the pack-up of the horror comedy, Akshay wrote, "And that’s a wrap on #BhoothBangla! My seventh madcap adventure with the ever-inventive @priyadarshandir sir, my second outing with the unstoppable @EktaaRKapoor, and my first but hopefully not the last, magical journey with the ever-surprising Wamiqa. Grateful for the madness, the magic, and the memories (sic)."

Showing her gratitude for Akshay's appreciation, Gabbi penned in the comment section, "Akshaaaaaaaay sir...Thaaank you for the kind words sir...Had the best best best time shooting with this team. Absolutely FUNtastic."

Co-produced by Faara Sheikh and Vedant Baali, the story for "Bhooth Bangla" has been penned by Akash A Kaushik with screenplay by Rohan Shankar, Abilash Nair, and Priyadarshan. The dialogues for the much-awaited drama have been provided by Rohan Shankar.

Along with Akshay and Gabbi, the project also has Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Sharman Joshi, Mithila Palkar, and Jaaved Jaaferi in prominent roles, along with others.

"Bhooth Bangla" is slated to reach the cinema halls on April 2, 2026.

