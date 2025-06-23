Varun Dhawan performs the knuckle push-up challenge with young cadets

Mumbai, June 23 (IANS) Actor Varun Dhawan will next be seen in the much-awaited sequel "Border 2," where he will share the screen with Sunny Deol, Ahan Shetty, and Diljit Dosanjh.

During the shoot of the drama, Varun was seen performing the knuckle push-up challenge with the young cadets. He successfully performed 50 knuckle push-ups with our jawans. As Varun completed the challenge, the cadets congratulated him by shaking hands in admiration.

Sharing the behind-the-screen video of the challenge on his Instagram handle, the 'October' actor wrote in the caption, "BORDER2...Hamare saare young cadets ke saath knuckle challenge. #bts."

The latest schedule of "Border 2" is presently underway at the National Defence Academy (NDA) in Pune.

Varun was recently seen sporting a clean-shaven look for the film, contrary to his earlier look with a mustache during the earlier shoot.

Made under the direction of Anurag Singh, the drama is being backed by Bhushan Kumar, in association with Nidhi Dutta, Shiv Chanana, and Binoy Gandhi.

Presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series & JP Dutta's J.P. Films, the sequel is expected to be based on the 1999 Kargil War.

For those who do not know, the Pakistani troops infiltrated the Line of Control (LoC) and occupied Indian territory mostly in the Kargil district. Responding to this, the Indian forces launched a major military and diplomatic offensive to drive out the Pakistani infiltrators. Going by the official data, around 75% to 80% of the intruded area and nearly all high ground were taken back under control by the Indian Armed Forces.

The movie is a sequel to the 1997 war drama "Border", based on the events of the 1971 Battle of Longewala.

Written, produced, and directed by J. P. Dutta, the original drama also starred Sunny Deol as the lead.

"Border 2" is slated for a theatrical release on January 23, 2026.

