We need to be future-ready, Atmanirbharata is the only way: IAF chief A.P. Singh

New Delhi, May 29 (IANS) Indian Air Force (IAF) chief, Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh, on Thursday, stressed the growing role of technology in modern warfare and emphasised why the nation should be future-ready, reducing dependence on any foreign nation for its own stockpile of arms and ammunition.

"The current situation in the world has made us realise that Atmanirbharata is the only way, and we need to be future-ready," the IAF chief said while addressing the CII Annual Business Summit 2025 here.

Spotlighting technological advances in modern warfare, ACM Singh said that the Operation Sindoor was a clear indicator of future direction and requirements and urged the industry to prioritise the IAF's requirements with time-bound delivery.

"In the next 10 years, the Air Force will require more input from industry, but we also need to act today and get into quick Make in India programmes so that we can achieve the ‘Now Ready’ part of it, while ‘Design in India’ continues to progress in the near future," he said.

On India’s quest for its own fifth-generation stealth fighter jet, he welcomed the execution clearance for Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA).

Opening the AMCA for private companies marks a significant milestone and demonstrates the government’s confidence in the private sector, paving the way for greater industry involvement in defence projects, the IAF chief said.

Navy chief, Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi, who also attended and addressed the CII Annual Business Summit 2025, shared his insights on the need to strengthen India’s defence manufacturing ecosystem in alignment with the government’s vision of strategic autonomy and Atmanirbharta.

"India is, was, and will always be a maritime nation - not just by design or geography, but also by destiny in terms of our future growth. Today, India is realising its rich maritime potential, with apex-level decisions and policies reflecting this broader maritime renaissance," Admiral Tripathi said.

--IANS

mr/vd