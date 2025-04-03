AI to Drive the Future

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently once again mentioned Artificial Intelligence (AI). He talked about the country's rapid recognition in the field of AI. Youth are progressing rapidly in the field of AI and touching new heights. He mentioned his visit to Paris when he went there to participate in the AI conference. During this, the world appreciated India's progress in the AI sector. There is a discussion about AI that will eliminate jobs, but this is not completely true. It will only eliminate jobs in a few places, that too in very small numbers. Whereas AI will create a big number of new jobs in many sectors. There is a lot of scope. Now the way of working will change, and people will also have to be more skilled in terms of technology.

AI means making a machine or computer intelligent. Artificial Intelligence started in the 1950s, but its importance was recognized in the 1970s. Japan was the first to take the initiative in this direction and in 1981 a plan called Fifth Generation was started. A ten-year program for the development of supercomputers was outlined. After this, other countries also paid attention to this. Britain created a project named Elvi for this. The countries of the European Union also started a program named Esprit. After this, in 1983, some private organizations together established a consortium to develop advanced technologies applicable to Artificial Intelligence. Recently, Accenture has estimated India's annual growth rate to increase by 1.3 percentage points by 2035 through AI by providing a framework to evaluate the economic impact of AI for some G-20 countries in its AI research report.

The use of AI has increased in recent times. It is believed that in the future, it will be able to perform all the tasks that a human does. Through this, a computer system or robotic system is created, which is tried to be run on the basis of the same logic on which the human brain works. There is no doubt that AI will bring about a vast change in the way we live and work. Techniques like robotics and virtual reality will bring revolutionary changes in the methods of production and construction. A study by Oxford University has stated that in the next two decades, 1.5 lakh jobs can be lost in America alone. Machines equipped with artificial intelligence have as many advantages as they have dangers. Experts say that if thinking robots start considering humans as their enemies due to any reason or situation, then it can pose a threat to humanity. All machines and weapons can revolt. Such a situation has been imagined in the famous Hollywood film Terminator.

Artificial Intelligence has the potential to provide enormous incremental value in various sectors globally and there is a possibility of gaining competitive advantage in it. After the use of AI, it will become very easy to understand that intelligent machines can be used efficiently in any field. This will also make it easier to achieve success. Actually, Artificial Intelligence is a complex subject. Therefore, first of all, a serious study has to be done regarding both its positive and negative effects. The government has to be cautious about Artificial Intelligence. The groups most affected by the changes brought about through mechanisation are those who are unable to bring desirable improvements in their skill capacity within a fixed time frame. Therefore, the government should provide time as well as resources to provide adequate training to such people. In this changing era of technologies, there is a need to provide skill training to people for specialised work and also develop infrastructure for this.

According to some subject experts, the rise of AI is also creating new job roles, such as health data professionals in healthcare and agricultural technology experts in agriculture. These emerging roles reflect how AI is transforming sectors and creating opportunities for professionals in non-traditional fields. In addition, AI-powered e-commerce platforms are enabling small businesses to access global markets and expand their reach. Experts believe that to remain competitive, leaders are investing in upskilling their employees in AI technologies, reducing the skills gap and preparing their organisations for future success. AI's potential to transform businesses is evident in the efforts companies are making to integrate the technology into their operations. From fostering a culture of continuous learning to developing agile teams, businesses are preparing for an AI-powered future of work.

As for India, its progress in advancing artificial intelligence (AI) for public welfare and national development has attracted global attention following Prime Minister Modi's address at the recent AI Action Summit in Paris. India is making significant progress in promoting ethical AI practices, developing foundational models and improving data access. Its efforts in AI are considered important for global collaboration in technology and solving societal challenges. India is developing its AI eco-system through the AI Mission with a budget of Rs 10,372 crore. The mission focuses on seven key pillars aimed at promoting AI development, including improving access to graphic processing units, developing AI-ready data sets and supporting AI application development. India is also focusing on building a skilled workforce by setting up data labs under the AI Mission. This will enable youth to be trained as data scientists and innovators to meet the growing demand for related jobs.

The global generative AI market is projected to witness massive growth in the coming years, with a 45 percent compound annual growth rate from 2021 to 2028. According to a GitHub report, most developers in the US have adopted AI coding tools and integrated them into their work, both professionally and personally. 92 percent of programmers working in the US are now leveraging AI to complement their coding capabilities. In fact, it is now very important for the country to develop a clearly defined national AI strategy. This includes bringing together various stakeholders, including government agencies, industry representatives, researchers, and ethicists. This strategy needs to clarify the country's goals for AI development, ethical guidelines, regulatory framework, and responsible deployment. It also needs to consider potential risks (such as bias and privacy concerns) and how to address them. Think tanks and research institutes can play an important role in promoting innovation and nurturing AI talent. Along with the government, the private sector also needs to pay attention in this direction and move hand in hand with the government. By taking quick steps, success can be achieved quickly.