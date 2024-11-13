Under JMM-Congress, every wrong thing has been done to make infiltrators permanent residents: PM Modi at a public rally in Deoghar

Deoghar (Jharkhand): Addressing a public rally at Deoghar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the biggest worry in the state was that of the Bangladeshi infiltrators and the need to protect the tribal families was at the top.

"I have been travelling around Jharkhand and I have noticed that the biggest worry here has been about the Bangladeshi infiltrators. As per whatever data has been available, we have learnt that the tribal population in Santhal has now reduced to half. We have to protect our tribal families and Jharkandi from this and that should be our first priority," the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi proceeded to launch an attack on the JMM-Congress party and said that they had done every wrong thing to make the infiltrators permanent residents in the state.

"There is a huge conspiracy being done to change the identity of Jharkhand. Under JMM Congress, every wrong thing was done to make these infiltrators the permanent residents in the state. These infiltrators have snatched your 'roti' and jobs. The government has become two-faced on this and said in the court that there has been no infiltration in the state. It has become difficult for the local people here to even live peacefully, for 'Roti, Beti and Makaan', the Prime Minister said.

He also spoke on how 'Roti, Beti and Maati' was the biggest issue in the state in the elections.

"I am glad that all around the state, people have been following the concept of "Roti, Beti aur Makaan." Today, the first phase of voting took place in Jharkhand and the BJP will fulfill the promise of "Roti, Beti and Makaan". We are confident that the rule of JMM and Congress will vanish this time from Jharkhand."

Further, he assured the people that the Bharatiya Janata Party if elected would fulfill the promise of 'Roti, Beti aur Makaan' for the people.

"The protection of Roti, Beti and Maati is the biggest issue in these elections and I assure you that the BJP will protect them," he added.

Earlier today, 46.25 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the state till 1 p.m. in the first phase of voting in the Assembly elections, as per the data of the Election Commission.

The BJP-led NDA is aiming to unseat the JMM-led coalition, with key candidates such as CM Hemant Soren, former CM Champai Soren, JMM leader Mahua Maji and Congress leader Ajoy Kumar in the fray.

