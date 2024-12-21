Sandeep Dixit Criticizes BJP & AAP: Using Purvanchal for Politics During Elections

New Delhi: Targeting the Bharatiya Janata Party and Aam Aadmi Party, Congress candidate for Delhi Assembly polls Sandeep Dixit said on Saturday that they only use the name of Purvanchal to do politics when elections come.

"What have these two parties specifically done for the people of Purvanchal? Suddenly, when elections approach, AAP and BJP start talking by taking the name of Purvanchal. This is just their internal political fight. When the Congress government was in power, we built at least 8,000 flats in Narela, which were meant for transit labourers. Those houses, which were under the Delhi government, were demolished," Sandeep Dixit told ANI.

"These two parties only use the name of Purvanchal to do politics when elections come. I condemn this," he added.

Dixit also attacked the AAP supremo and said that Kejriwal's mindset is "Anti-Dalit" and when he highlights Bhagat Singh or Ambedkar, he does it only for his political gain.

"Whether Kejriwal highlights Bhagat Singh or Ambedkar, he does it only for his own political gain. He does not have any genuine connection with any community. His mindset is anti-Dalit. Many people may keep pictures, but do you follow their ideas? A JD(U) minister asked them who the biggest Dalit leader in their party was. Before he entered politics, he was a part of every protest against reservations. He used to go there and, as government officials, would oppose the policies of the government," the Congress leader said.

Meanwhile, Arvind Kejriwal on Friday accused the BJP of conspiring to delete the names of Purvanchalis from electoral rolls ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections due in February.

Kejriwal also alleged that BJP President JP Nadda had compared Purvanchalis living in Delhi to Rohingyas in Parliament. He said that the AAP will not allow the deletion of names from the voters' list.

"I want to tell people of Purvanchal that we won't let anyone's name get cut. We respect you and we will give respectful life. If BJP people come to your house, don't tell them your name and don't show your voter ID card. Don't keep any contact with BJP, they might be asking for details from you to cut your name...JP Nadda ji had compared the people of Purvanchal to Rohingyas inside the Parliament two days ago," Kejriwal said in a press conference here.

After Kejriwal claimed that BJP President JP Nadda had compared Purvanchalis living in Delhi to Rohingyas in Parliament, in a counter-allegation, Patra said Nadda was born in Patna, a Purvanchal area and he knows Purvanchali better than anyone.

"The way AAP MP Sanjay Singh compared Poorvanchali voters with Rohingyas and people from Bangladesh in Parliament shows Arvind Kejriwal's uneasiness because he knows he is going to lose the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections... The people of Delhi will not forgive him for corruption," Patra said in the press conference on Friday.

Further, speaking on BJP leader Navya Haridas challenging Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's Wayanad win in the Kerala High Court, Sandeep Dikshit said that anyone can go to the court.

"Since Priyanka Gandhi Vadra came to the Parliament, she has been speaking effectively and attacking the BJP with impact. We expected that they (BJP) would fabricate cases as you have seen they have fabricated a case against Rahul Gandhi also...If the matter is in the court then it will see whether the case is right or not," he said. (ANI)