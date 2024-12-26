Fitness Influencers Rohit Dalal & Akshay Dilawari Join AAP Ahead of Delhi Assembly Polls

New Delhi: Fitness influencers, Rohit Dalal and Akshay Dilawari, known for their work in the sports and fitness industry, joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday.

The fitness influencers joined the party in the presence of the AAP national convenor, Arvind Kejriwal ahead of the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls.

Kejriwal welcomed Rohit Dalal and Akshay Dilawari at the AAP office and handed party scarves and caps to them.

Taking to his social media handle, Arvind Kejriwal posted on X, "Rohit Dalal and Akshay Dilawari, who are doing commendable work in the field of sports and fitness, are welcome in the Aam Aadmi Party family."

The move is seen as part of AAP's ongoing strategy to broaden its base and connect with the youth.

Earlier on December 15, AAP released its fourth and final list of 38 candidates for the Delhi Elections 2025.

As per the list party's national convener and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will contest from New Delhi, CM Atishi from Kalkaji, Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj from Greater Kailash and Minister Gopal Rai from Babarpur.

Additionally, Satyendra Kumar Jain will contest from Shakur Basti, Durgesh Pathak from Rajinder Nagar, Ramesh Pehalwan from Kasturba Naga, Raghuvinder Shokeen from Nangloi Jat, Som Dutt from Sadar Bazar, Imran Hussain from Ballimaran, Jarnail Singh from Tilak Nagar.

As per the list Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj will contest from Greater Kailash and Minister Gopal Rai will contest from Babarpur.

Satyendra Kumar Jain will contest from Shakur Basti, Durgesh Pathak from Rajinder Nagar, Raghuvinder Shokeen from Nangloi Jat, Som Dutt from Sadar Bazar, Imran Hussain from Ballimaran, Jarnail Singh from Tilak Nagar.

There are two new names in the list of 38 candidates released, all the remaining 36 MLAs have been repeated.

AAP has fielded Ramesh Pehalwan from Kasturba Nagar. Naresh Balyan's wife Pooja Naresh Balyan has been fielded from Uttam Nagar.

On December 13, AAP released its third candidates' list for Delhi Assembly elections 2025 and fielded Tarun Yadav from Delhi's Najafgarh Assembly.

On December 9, the party released its second list. In its second list of candidates, AAP dropped 17 sitting MLAs, opting to replace them with new faces.

However, three familiar names were re-nominated: Manish Sisodia and Rakhi Birla, both current MLAs, along with Deepu Chaudhary, a former candidate who lost in the previous election.

Congress, which was in power in Delhi for 15 successive years, has performed poorly in the past two assembly polls, failing to win any seat.AAP won 62 out of the 70 seats in the 2020 assembly elections and BJP secured eighth seats. (ANI)