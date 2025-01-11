Delhi Congress Chief Devender Yadav Accuses AAP of Neglecting OBC Welfare Over Last Decade

New Delhi: Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav on Saturday alleged that the Delhi government had not introduced any new policy for the welfare of the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in the last ten years.

The Congress leader also questioned the silence of the Aam Admi Party (AAP) national convenor at a time when the Jats were allegedly "ousted" from the OBC list.

"Delhi's OBC list includes the Jat community from the time of Sheila Dikshit. The second government of UPA gave OBC status to the Jat community in 7 states... This was challenged in the Supreme Court in 2014 and since this was not pursued properly by the NDA government, the Jats were ousted from the OBC list. Where was Arvind Kejriwal back then?...," Yadav told ANI.

"The Environment Department of the Delhi government has some vacancies for engineers... Why was the Jat community not considered? They could have benefitted from this?... No new scheme was brought (by Delhi government) in for benefitting OBC in the last 10 years, children are not receiving scholarships...," he added.

This comes after former Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to include Delhi's Jat community in the OBC list of the Centre. He accused the BJP-led central government of "cheating" the community in the name of OBC reservation for the last 10 years.

The Delhi assembly polls will be held in a single phase on February 5 and the counting of votes will take place on February 8.

The last date for filing nominations is January 17. The date for scrutiny of nominations is January 18. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is January 20.

A three-way contest is on the cards in Delhi between the ruling AAP, BJP and Congress.

Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and has failed to win any seat.

AAP dominated the 2020 assembly elections by winning 62 out of 70 seats while the BJP got eight seats. (ANI)