Congress' Sandeep Dikshit Calls for Probe into AAP's Rs 2,100 Scheme, Alleges Misuse

New Delhi: Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit met Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Thursday, calling for an investigation into the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) proposed Rs 2,100 monthly allowance scheme for women, alleging potential misuse.

The Congress leader expressed concerns about the scheme's transparency and fairness, accusing Arvind Kejriwal, AAP's National Convenor and former Chief Minister of Delhi, of implementing programmes that could erode public trust.

Speaking to ANI, Sandeep Dikshit said, "The LG heard me patiently and assured that the matter will be seriously investigated. He has promised action if evidence is found."

Dikshit alleged that AAP is misleading the public under Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which addresses cheating and dishonestly inducing someone to deliver property or alter valuable security. "Arvind Kejriwal said under the 'Mahila Samman Yojana' that Rs 1,000 is already being paid to women, and Rs 2,100 will be given under the new scheme if they form the government again. However, a Delhi government department clarified that no such scheme exists. This suggests AAP is fraudulently collecting personal information from women," Dikshit said.

The allegations surfaced after a Delhi government department issued notices disowning the registration process for two schemes promoted by the ruling AAP.

Earlier, Dikshit termed AAP's welfare schemes as a "fraud," urging Delhi residents to be aware of the alleged misconduct. "How can anyone trust them when they are lying today?" he said, raising concerns about the misuse of data collected during the registration process.

"AAP workers have been asking people to fill out forms for a non-existent scheme. I have also requested the LG to retrieve the data fraudulently collected from women and take action against AAP workers involved in this," Dikshit added.

The controversy intensified after the Women and Child Development (WCD) department of the Delhi government issued a clarification regarding the 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana,' announced by AAP ahead of the 2025 assembly elections. The department stated that no such scheme has been officially notified.

"It is clarified that no such scheme has been notified by the Delhi Government," the notice read. "Since no such scheme exists, accepting forms or applications for registration under it does not arise. Any private individual or political party collecting forms or gathering information in the name of this scheme is committing fraud and has no authority."

Following the notice, the BJP accused Kejriwal of engaging in "digital fraud."

Amid the controversy, AAP MP Sanjay Singh defended the scheme, accusing the BJP of opposing women's empowerment. "The public trusts Arvind Kejriwal. BJP doesn't want women to be empowered, which is why they are protesting. Kejriwal will implement the Rs 2,100 scheme despite BJP's objections," he said.

He further highlighted Kejriwal's track record of initiatives like free water, electricity, education, healthcare, and bus travel for women.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi dismissed the notices as baseless, alleging BJP pressure on Delhi government officials. "These notifications are false. We will take action against officials responsible for issuing them," she said. (ANI)