Congress Abhishek Dutt Alleges Arvind Kejriwal as 'Actor, Director, Producer' of Delhi's Biggest Scam Ahead of 2025 Elections

New Delhi: Congress candidate from Kasturba Nagar Assembly constituency, Abhishek Dutt on Monday said that Arvind Kejriwal was the actor, director and producer of Delhi's biggest scam.

Speaking to ANI, Dutt said "Arvind Kejriwal is just not the former Chief Minister, he is the actor, director and producer of Delhi's biggest scam. When people were facing issues due to Covid, due to shortage of oxygen and medicines, Arvind Kejriwal was working on liquor policy along with the liquor mafia..."

Further, he exuded confidence that the top 'players' of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)--Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Atishi and Gopal Rai would lose badly in the upcoming Delhi elections.

"Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Atishi and Gopal Rai are going to lose badly in the upcoming Delhi elections. These elections are for the heart of Delhi. For 11 years, the people of Delhi suffered and now it is the time to throw them out. Kejriwal has deceived women in their hard times..." he further added.

Dutt also spoke on the 'Sheesh Mahal' controversy and said that it was the house of corruption.

"The Sheesh Mahal is the house of corruption. When there are charges against Kejriwal, there will be investigation on this Sheesh Mahal. The place should be sealed and it's a proof of a huge scam," he further added.

The Congress candidate also reacted to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Ramesh Bidhuri's 'controversial' remarks and said that he should not have said it.

"We all know the comments Bidhuri makes. The people don't need leaders like this who make such comments. It is true that Kejriwal is a scammer and it is also true that Bidhuri should not have made any such remarks," Dutt further added.

The assembly elections in Delhi are likely to be held in February 2025. Congress, which was in power in Delhi for 15 successive years, has performed poorly in the past two assembly polls, failing to win any seat.

AAP won 62 out of the 70 seats in the 2020 assembly elections and BJP secured eight seats. (ANI)