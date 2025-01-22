CM Dhami Slams AAP's 'Complete Failure' Ahead of Delhi Polls

New Delhi: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi, saying it has "completely failed" to deliver on its promises.

Addressing a roadshow in support of BJP candidate Poonam Sharma in the Wazirpur assembly constituency, Dhami alleged that the Kejriwal government has "cheated" the people of Delhi in the name of opening new hospitals and schools.

CM Dhami said that the Aam Aadmi Party government has completely failed in Delhi. The Kejriwal government has cheated the people of Delhi in the name of opening new hospitals and schools.

Dhami emphasised that the states have a double-engine government under the leadership of respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Those states are rapidly progressing today.

He further continued that there has not been a single rupee of corruption in those states, whereas, in Delhi, the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, and Minister to MLA have had to go to jail on charges of corruption.

"The people of Delhi have to decide whether they want a double-engine government that takes Delhi to new heights or a government involved in corruption," Dhami said.

CM Dhami said that it is the failure of the Delhi government that the Yamuna, which flows clean and pure in Uttarakhand, turns into a drain as soon as it reaches Delhi.

He also criticised the AAP government for not implementing the Ayushman Yojana, which has deprived people of affordable healthcare.

Dhami inaugurated the BJP election office and was welcomed by a large number of people, who showered him with flowers and garlands at various places.

Earlier today, Dhami also said that a double-engine government is going to be formed in Delhi. "... Poonam Sharma is BJP's candidate from the Wazirpur constituency.

"People are very excited here and want to change the government, and a double engine is going to be formed in Delhi. Everyone is waiting for February 5 so that they can press the button over the Lotus symbol. She is going to win with a large margin and will serve the people here and restart the development that was stopped in the last 10 years," he said.

The national capital will go to the polls on February 5, and the counting of votes will take place on February 8. (ANI)