BJP Unveils 'Sankalp Patra' Part 2: Free Education, Insurance for Delhi Polls

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday launched the second set of promises for the February 5 Delhi assembly polls with the launching of 'Sankalp Patra' Part 2.

BJP Lok Sabha MP Anurag Thakur launched the Sankalp Patra in the presence of other senior BJP leaders from Delhi.

The second manifesto emphasises free education for students in government institutions, the establishment of a welfare board for auto rickshaw drivers and domestic workers, along with ensuring life insurance for them. Additionally, the BJP has promised to form a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate alleged corruption during the AAP's tenure.

Launching BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' for Delhi Assembly polls, BJP MP Anurag Thakur said, "We will provide free education from KG to PG to the needy students in government education institutes in Delhi."

"We will provide to the youth of Delhi one-time financial assistance of Rs 15,000 for preparation of competitive examinations and reimburse two-time travel and application fees. This is Modi ki guarantee," Thakur added.

Focussing on marginalised class students, the party promises a stipend of Rs 1,000 per month will be provided to Scheduled Caste students under the 'Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Stipend Scheme for technical and professional courses.

Delhi's main opposition party, in its manifesto, asserted a 'zero tolerance' policy against corruption and committed to working in coordination with the MCD and NDMC to resolve the issues faced by residents of the national capital.

The Sankalp Patra also promises to double the number of beneficiaries under the Prime Minister Street Vendor's Atma Nirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi), a collateral-free loan scheme for street vendors, in Delhi.

"In the last 10 years, the BJP government has eliminated middlemen and through DBT, it has implemented welfare schemes. The Modi government's policy towards corruption is zero tolerance," Thakur added.

Thakur also alleged that AAP was providing shelter to Rohingya Muslims and illegal Bangladeshi immigrants in Delhi. ,"...On the directions of Arvind Kejriwal ji, Atishi ji and AAP leaders, Rohingya Muslims and illegal Bangladeshi immigrants are getting shelter in Delhi," he stated.

Earlier this month, the BJP released its first manifesto with a key focus on improving healthcare, empowering women, supporting senior citizens, and ensuring better access to essential services.

Among the major promises in the first manifesto, the BJP announced a series of welfare initiatives for women, starting with the provision of six nutritional kits and Rs 21,000 in financial assistance under the Matritva Suraksha Yojana to ensure the health and well-being of pregnant women. Additionally, Rs 2,500 will be provided to women in Delhi under the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana.

70 assembly seats in Delhi will go to polls on february 5 and counting of votes will happen on February 8. (ANI)