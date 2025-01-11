BJP Calls Arvind Kejriwal 'AAP-Da-e-Azam of Sheeshmahal' Amid Intensified Delhi Election Campaign

New Delhi: Ahead of Delhi assembly polls scheduled to be held on February 5, 2025, the battle for Delhi has intensified, with the BJP launching a scathing attack on Arvind Kejriwal, calling him the "AAP-Da-e-Azam of Sheeshmahal" who needs to be "chased away."

The BJP has accused AAP leaders of corruption and misgovernance, while the AAP is focusing on its achievements in education and healthcare. The Delhi unit of the BJP took to social media to launch its attack, saying the people of Delhi have decided to show Kejriwal the door.



In its latest attack on Kejriwal, the Delhi unit of BJP said in a post on social media platform X, in Hindi on Saturday, "The people of Delhi have decided, AAP-Da-e-Azam of the Sheeshmahal has to be chased away."

As the elections approach, BJP has intensified its campaign. The BJP candidates targeted Arvind Kejriwal over his alleged involvement in the Delhi Excise Policy case and expressed confidence in forming the next government with a "double engine" administration.

In the race for the New Delhi seat, the BJP has fielded Parvesh Verma, former MP and son of former Delhi CM Sahib Singh Verma, to challenge Arvind Kejriwal. The Congress has also entered the fray with Sandeep Dixit, son of former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dixit, from the same seat.

The BJP has fielded former MP Ramesh Bidhuri against Delhi CM Atishi in the Kalkaji seat while the Congress has fielded former MLA Alka Lamba.

The Delhi assembly polls will be held in a single phase on February 5 and the counting of votes will take place on February 8.

The last date for filing nominations is January 17. The date for scrutiny of nominations is January 18. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is January 20.

A three-way contest is on the cards in Delhi between the ruling AAP, BJP and Congress.

Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and has failed to win any seat.

AAP dominated the 2020 assembly elections by winning 62 out of 70 seats while the BJP got eight seats. (ANI)