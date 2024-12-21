Arvind Kejriwal announces Dr Ambedkar scholarship for Dalit students

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced the Dr Ambedkar Scholarship for the higher education of Dalit students.

Kejriwal stated that under this scholarship scheme, the Delhi government will cover the expenses of Dalit students after they gain admission to top universities across the world. Government employees from the Dalit community can also avail of this scholarship.

Addressing a public event, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal said, "I want to ensure that no person from the Dalit community is deprived of higher education, for this, I am announcing the Dr Ambedkar Scholarship. Now any student from the Dalit community who wants to study in top universities across the world, the Delhi government will bear their expenses after the admission of the students...This scholarship will also be applicable to government employees from the Dalit community."

He added that this scholarship is a response to BJP and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who disrespected Dr BR Ambedkar.

"We are giving an answer to BJP and Union Home Minister Amit Shah who disrespected Dr BR Ambedkar by announcing the Dr Ambedkar Scholarship," he said.

On Wednesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in his address in the Rajya Sabha, reportedly said, "If they (opposition) had taken the name of God so many times instead of Ambedkar, they would have gotten heaven for seven lives."

Meanwhile, amid Ambedkar row, Bahujan Samaj Party Chief Mayawati on Saturday called for a nationwide protest on December 24 against Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on Babasaheb Ambedkar.

In a series of posts on X, Mayawati said "Ambedkarite BSP has demanded him to take back his statement and repent, which has not been implemented till now. In such a situation, if the demand is not met, then BSP has talked about raising voice across the country. That is why now the party has decided to hold a nationwide movement on December 24 in support of this demand. On that day, a completely peaceful dharna demonstration will be held at all the district headquarters of the country."

On Thursday, Rahul Gandhi and other MPs from the INDIA alliance led protests in the Parliament complex, demanding an apology and resignation of the Union Home Minister for his remarks on former law minister BR Ambedkar. (ANI)