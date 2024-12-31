AAP's Sanjay Singh Challenges BJP, Lauds 'Pujari Granthi Samman Yojna' Ahead of Delhi Polls

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Tuesday challenged the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to implement the 'Pujari Granthi Samman Yojna' in their ruling states, accusing that the party only knew how to counter schemes.

The scheme was announced on Monday by the AAP national convenor, under which he stated that the priests of the temples and the 'granthis' of the Gurudwara will receive an honorarium of about Rs 18,000 per month. He stated that this scheme would be implemented once the AAP wins from the government in the upcoming polls in the national capital.

Speaking to ANI, the Rajya Sabha MP stated that a good message went out among priests and 'granthis' all over the country after the scheme was announced.

"Why the Bharatiya Janata Party is now against 'Pujaris' and 'Granthiyon'. These people (BJP) are full of hate. They are mentally 'Bharatiya Jhagada Party'. They know to spread hate......Compete with us with our work. They are not able to do any work but just come to counter our schemes," Singh said.

Former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal, along with his wife Sunita Kejriwal, will launch the Pujari, Granthi Samman Yojana from the Hanuman Temple at Connaught Place on Tuesday. Delhi Chief Minister Atishi will launch the scheme from the Gurudwara located in Karol Bagh.

"Today, along with my wife, I will launch the Priest Granthi Samman Yojana from the Hanuman Temple at Connaught Place. Atishi ji will launch this scheme from the Gurudwara located in Karol Bagh," Kejriwal posted on X.

Slamming the BJP, he said that they tried their best to halt the Mahila Samman Yojana by making false cases and sending police. The registration for the same scheme is still underway. They tried to halt the Sanjeevani Yojana but could not. I want them to not do the same with this scheme.

Following the announcmenet of scheme, Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva on Monday attacked the AAP government after and said that Arvind Kejriwal is now a defeated and desperate leader who is making "populist announcements to stay in power."

Addressing a press conference in the national capital, the Delhi BJP chief said that the AAP knows they are going to lose Delhi elections; that's why they are remembering 'Lord Ram.'

Delhi assembly polls are due in early next year. (ANI)