AAP's Priyanka Kakkar Criticizes BJP Over Slum Demolitions and PM Modi's Housing Initiatives in Delhi

New Delhi: Launching a blistering attack against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar said that PM Modi handed over keys to around seventeen hundred people, but what about those whom he made homeless in the last two years. She further stated that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has demolished slums and displaced so many people in the national capital.

"Even today, PM Modi has only given keys to about seventeen hundred people, but what about those whom Modi has made homeless in the last one to two years? BJP in the past demolished slums and displaced people in Delhi, where they go to photograph and eat food, whose children they play with; they demolish their slums the next day. In the last five years, they have made about three lakh slum dwellers homeless, and today what applause they want to get by distributing fifteen hundred keys. If Arvind Kejriwal made bus travel for women in Delhi free, then PM Modi must have made bus travel free for women across the country. When Kejriwal opened so many classrooms and colleges in the national capital, then PM Modi should have opened more schools in the states ruled by the BJP. Kejriwal has provided 200 units of free electricity in Delhi, and PM Modi should have provided 500 units of free electricity in the BJP-ruled states. He just abused Kejriwal and the people of Delhi and went away," said Kakkar on Friday.

On Friday, addressing a public meeting in Ashok Vihar's Ramlila Ground, PM Narendra Modi took a dig a former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. The Prime Minister targeted him for allegedly constructing an oppulent residence for himself as CM.

"The country knows it well that Modi never built a home for himself but has built more than 4 crore houses for the poor... 'Mai bhi koi sheeshmahal bana sakta.." (I could have also built a palace for myself)'. I urge all of you, whenever you interact and meet with slum dwellers, to ensure to tell them on my behalf that they will definitely get pucca houses, if not today, then tomorrow," the PM had said.

PM Modi on Friday handed over the keys to beneficiaries of newly constructed flats for the dwellers of Jhuggi Jhopri (JJ) clusters under the In-Situ Slum Rehabilitation Project at Swabhiman Apartments in Ashok Vihar. The objective of the project was to provide the residents of the JJ clusters in Delhi with a better and healthier living environment equipped with proper amenities and facilities, according to a release.

For every Rs 25 lakh spent on the construction of a flat by the government, eligible beneficiaries pay less than 7 per cent of the total amount, comprising Rs 1.42 lakh as a nominal contribution and Rs 30,000 for five years of maintenance. (ANI)