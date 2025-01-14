AAP Launches Bhojpuri Election Campaign Song to Appeal to Purvanchali Voters Ahead of Delhi Assembly Elections 2025

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday launched a Bhojpuri election campaign song to woo Purvanchali voters for the upcoming Delhi Assembly election, scheduled to be held on February 5, 2025.

Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, in a press conference, launched the Bhojpuri song and said, "For election campaigning in the upcoming Delhi election, we are launching this Bhojpuri song. Bhojpuri music is engraved in the hearts of our UP, Bihar, and Jharkhand brothers, the song is in that language. I also believe that people who know Hindi can understand this."

Notably, Purvanchali voters are one of the major chunks in Delhi's electorate and are a key target for all major parties.

The song is titled as "Babua phir se CM hoyihe" and starts with the wordings -- "Delhi ke badal dihe surat, suhawan, khubsurat ho, a rajaji phir se Kejriwal ke jarurat aile," hich roughly translates into Delhi needs CM like AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal.

Interestingly, the song beats and treatment match with the famous song of BJP MP Manoj Tiwari - - "Hind ka sitara" -- rendered in the famous web series - Panchayat - 3.

Earlier, BJP MP from North East Delhi, Manoj Tiwari said that there are 42% of voters from UP, Bihar in Delhi and the people will take "revenge" on the polling day.

"You (Arvind Kejriwal) target the people of 'Purvanchal'. You live in a 'Sheesh Mahal'. You don't feel troubled in saying that UP, Bihar people are fake voters. There are 42% voters. These people will take revenge on 5th February," Tiwari said.

This is the second election campaign song of AAP after 'Fir Layenge Kejriwal'.

This comes after AAP Chief Kejriwal faced backlash from the BJP over his allegations of the opposition registering 'fake voters' from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar for the Delhi Assembly elections.

Kejriwal had alleged a significant surge in voter registrations and deletions on the seat while alleging a "voter fraud" taking place at a large scale. Kejriwal claimed that these fake voters are from UP and Bihar.

"Where did all these people come from in just 15 days? These people are coming from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar to get fake votes registered," Kejriwal said.

Launching a scathing attack on AAP chief, Tiwari slammed Aam Aadmi Party and its chief Arvind Kejriwal, in a press conference last week, and said that they "have a history of disrespecting the people from UP, Bihar, Jharkhand."

He questioned the AAP leader on calling these voters 'fake' and reiterated that Kejriwal's promises are fake.

"Arvind Kejriwal and AAP have a history of disrespecting the people from UP, Bihar, Jharkhand. How did you (Arvind Kejriwal) dare to call people from UP, Bihar, and Jharkhand as fake? The promises of Arvind Kejriwal and AAP are fake. UP, Bihar, Jharkhand people come here and work hard to get a place. They earn a little buy a plot, and make a house. AAP has given too much trouble to them," Tiwari said.

Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva also targeted Arvind Kejriwal over his remark and said, "Kejriwal has been continuously insulting the people of Purvanchal. He is filled with hatred towards the people of UP and Bihar."

The Delhi assembly polls will be held in a single phase on February 5 and the counting of votes will take place on February 8. (ANI)