Power System Cybersecurity Hackathon at IIT Roorkee - Protecting the Backbone of Modern Society

Roorkee (The Hawk): The Power System Cybersecurity Hackathon 2024 concluded successfully on 15th October, with a vibrant two-day event that celebrated innovation, collaboration, and technical excellence. Hosted by the Department of Water Resources Development and Management (WRD&M), and Centre for Sustainable Energy, IIT Roorkee, in association with iHub DivyaSampark and THDC India Limited, the hackathon focused on finding innovative solutions for securing power systems from cyber threats. Participants hailed from IITs, NITs, and various government and private institutions across India, reflecting a broad spectrum of talent and expertise.

The hackathon spanned over a month and a half, during which participants tackled various rounds of online scrutiny. Ten teams were shortlisted from among many highly competitive entries, showcasing the best of innovative cybersecurity solutions. The final phase of the hackathon took place over two days—14th and 15th October—at IIT Roorkee.

On 14th October, the event commenced with poster presentations, followed by live demonstrations, where the ten shortlisted teams presented their projects. These teams had been working tirelessly to develop cybersecurity solutions tailored to protect the power sector from vulnerabilities and attacks. Each team brought unique perspectives and ideas to the table, demonstrating their technical prowess. The second day of the hackathon, 15th October, was dedicated to the prize distribution and felicitation ceremony, where the final winners were announced and honored.

The ceremony began with a welcome address by Prof. Thanga Raj Chelliah, Hackathon Coordinator and Head of WRD&M, who spoke about the importance of cybersecurity in protecting the nation's critical infrastructure. He highlighted how such initiatives can drive innovation and strengthen the power sector.

Following this, Prof. Soumitra Satapathi, Head of CFSE, introduced the participants to the Centre for Sustainable Energy's ongoing research activities and encouraged collaboration on future projects in the field of cybersecurity and sustainable energy.

Prof. Abdul Saleem Mir, Hackathon Coordinator from the Electrical Engineering Dept., then provided an overview of the hackathon process, tracing the journey from the online rounds to the offline demonstrations. He praised the participants for their innovative approaches and efforts throughout the event.

The ceremony also featured the unveiling of a special book titled ‘Research Metrics of Hydro-Electric Systems Group of WRD&M Dept.’ by the guests, which highlights the research accomplishments of the Hydropower Simulation Lab (HSL) and Power Electronics & Hydroelectric Machines (PEHEM) Laboratories.

Next came the announcement of the winners of the hackathon. The top three teams were recognized for their outstanding contributions, with prizes awarded by Prof. Deepak Khare, Chief Guest and Dean of Finance and Planning at IIT Roorkee. Prof. Khare also delivered an address, emphasizing the national importance of cybersecurity in the power sector, citing examples such as the 2021 Mumbai blackout and highlighting the alignment of this event with the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Shri Kapil Gupta, Guest of Honour and Chief Manager and Head of Electrification & Automation Business Development at Siemens Ltd., spoke about the industrial significance of the hackathon and the relevance of the participants' solutions in addressing current and future challenges.

The event concluded with the presentation of mementos to the guests, judges, and student coordinators, followed by a heartfelt vote of thanks by Prof. Premalata Jena, Hackathon Coordinator from the Electrical Engineering Dept., who expressed her gratitude to all those involved in making the hackathon a success. She also motivated the participants by telling them, "Each of you is a winner."

The hackathon concluded with the announcement of the winners, recognizing the top teams for their remarkable efforts:

Winner: Subal Beura and Amit Kumar from IIT Ropar, receiving a prize of ₹40,000.

First Runner-Up: Shewtank Agarwal and Ashish Kumar from IIT Roorkee, awarded ₹25,000.

Second Runner-Up: Prabhat Kumar Vidyarthi and Sugandha Kumari from NIT Patna, with a prize of ₹16,000.

In addition to the top three prizes, three teams were recognized for their innovative solutions with ₹8,000 each, and four teams received consolation prizes of ₹5,000 each.

After the event, the participants were taken for an industrial tour to the Pathri Power House, Haridwar, where they witnessed hydropower generation systems in action. Following this, they visited Har Ki Pauri, Haridwar, where they experienced the cultural significance of the location and the evening Ganga Aarti.

The organizing committee extends its heartfelt thanks to all the participants, faculty members, sponsors, and industrial partners who contributed to making this event a grand success.

The Director of IIT Roorkee, Prof. K.K. Pant, sent a congratulatory message to all participants of the Power System Cybersecurity Hackathon 2024, praising their innovative solutions and teamwork. He commended the organizing team for their dedication and successful execution of the event. Prof. K.K. Pant expressed his best wishes for the participants' future endeavors and shared his hope for more such impactful events in the future.