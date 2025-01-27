Building careers, nurturing lives

A good teacher and administrator is not only knowledgeable but also passionate about fostering confidence and cultivating a love for the subject in his students. With a deep understanding of the needs and challenges of Generation Z and Alpha, and rich experience of educating children over the past 35 years, Dr Anupam Jagga, has come a long way in developing an education model for the region.

A Tete a tete with the head of a well known school of Haridwar, Delhi Public School, reveals some of the inspiring mantras which can be adopted for the success of an educational institution.

1. What do you see as the strengths of DPS Ranipur ?

Response: School’s unwavering commitment to academic excellence, holistic development, and the nurturing of young minds for a bright future are its greatest strengths. Additionally, its eminent, stable, and strong educational management structure, Processes developed through almost 50 years of mindful initiatives by the DPS Society and BHEL and hard work of motivated , highly qualified, trained, and dedicated teaching staff, makes learning at DPS Ranipur an enriching, future-oriented experience and such a quality education at a reasonable cost.

Our school is known for its strong academic performance, innovative teaching methods integrated with digital platforms and also we offer a variety of dynamic sports facilities, enabling students to explore their physical potential and develop essential life skills.

This all has earned the trust and admiration of the entire parent community, which includes not only Haridwar District but the entire region.

2. What is the biggest challenge in running a school of eminence like DPS ?

Response:The key challenge lies in maintaining a balance between high-quality educational standards and ensuring the school remains accessible to a wider community due to great demand by parents.

We aim to optimize resources to provide excellent education in a value-driven, safe, and conducive learning environment.

By ensuring active participation from parents, alumni, and local stakeholders through numerous innovative activities, we receive great support to manage our challenges.

3. Your vision for this school ?

Response: My vision for DPS Ranipur is to create an environment that is not only academically rigorous but also nurturing and supportive, where every child is motivated, educated, and empowered , they should be equipped with 21st-century skills, such as collaboration, critical thinking, communication, problem-solving, scientific temperament, ICT applications, social responsibility, and ethics, while also developing qualities like discipline, patriotism, and a strong sense of national duty.

With a dedicated faculty and a focus on values-driven education, I envision DPS Ranipur as a place where students excel academically and grow into compassionate and responsible citizens. Our aim is to ensure that every child who walks through our doors feels supported, inspired, and equipped to face the challenges of the future.

4. You are a good teacher as well. What, according to you, makes a good teacher ?

Response: A good teacher is not only knowledgeable but also passionate about fostering confidence and cultivating a love for the subject. Effective teaching involves building a connection with students, understanding their individual needs, providing experiential learning opportunities, and adapting teaching methods to suit various learning styles.

As a principal, I believe in leading by example by maintaining a strong work ethic, dedication, and passion for teaching.

Both a teacher and principal, I strive to set an example for my school staff. I have created thousands of detailed and engaging physics video lessons for class XI and XII students, that cover all important topics in the CBSE curriculum with clear explanations, real-life examples, and step-by-step problem-solving techniques, designed to help them not only perform well in their board exams but also to excel in competitive exams like JEE, NEET, and CUET etc.

Teaching should evolve with technology, and classrooms must embrace digital modes. Now we cannot ignore the importance of digital learning and AI tools to enhance knowledge sharing.

A good teacher is a facilitator , is always a learner, guides students through real-world experiences and encourages them to explore, question, and learn actively. We make sure the 5-E cycle i.e. Engage ,Evaluate ,Explore ,Elaborate , Explain concepts for effective learning in classrooms.

5. Is your leadership quality your success mantra? How do you rate yourself as a leader ?

Response: Yes, I firmly believe that leadership is central as an educator and school leader. For me leadership is based on the principles of trust, empowerment, collaboration, and accountability. I view leadership not as a position of power, but as a responsibility to serve, inspire, and guide my team toward a shared vision.

As a facilitative leader (democratic and interactive), I actively involve my team in decision-making processes, encouraging them to take ownership of their work and contribute to shaping the direction of the school.

As a CBSE City Coordinator for the Haridwar district, leadership extends beyond DPS Ranipur. I believe in the power of collaboration among all educational institutions within the region. While DPS Ranipur is a highly sought-after school with tremendous popularity.

I support the idea that children should be able to study at nearby schools without necessarily feeling that they must attend the ‘elite’ institution. Therefore, I rate myself as a leader who is committed not just to the success of my school, but also to the broader educational ecosystem.

6. About your own academic background. Role of your family in shaping you as an educator ?

Response: My academic journey began with a good foundation in Science and Mathematics and Sports, which I believe has shaped my analytical, problem-solving, and practical approach as an educator.

I come from a family deeply rooted and strong values & faith in supreme power. My father was a popular and respected Principal and an exceptional mathematics teacher. Growing up under his guidance, I was exposed to the importance of ethics, discipline, and conflict resolution.

He taught me the values of simplicity, sacrifice, and hard work, and that education is not just about academic excellence, but also about character development.

In addition, my mother taught the importance of unconditional sacrifice, the art of compassion, forgiveness, multitasking, inner strength, emotional intelligence, and the importance of appreciating the little things. Through her example, I learned how to care deeply for others, listen attentively, and approach challenges with a balanced and compassionate mindset.

Through my parents’ guidance and blessings, I have been able to inspire thousands of students and teachers to excel in their lives and feel grateful for the encouragement and respect I receive from the community.

7. Any successful initiative taken by you that you wish to discuss?

Response: With the background of numerous efforts in developing software to solve school challenges, it was a successful initiative to lead the development of an online learning system during the COVID-19 pandemic. I created a platform combining e-content and e-connect, enabling over 350 classes to run simultaneously and ensuring continuous access to quality education, which is still highly useful and popular as a hybrid education tool. This initiative was recognized by both our school community and BHEL Haridwar.

I have led my schools in developing the most conducive environment to work and learn , helped develop sports complexes in schools , authored several physics books and created video lessons for students. Furthermore, I have trained over 5,000 educators as a CBSE resource person and enhanced their teaching practices.

career-oriented programs and internship, skill-based classes, labs like AI, Space, Robotics, ATAL , Multimedia and a state-of-the-art sports complex aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) and National Curriculum Framework (NCF) are proving a great help to the students . and safety measures with RFID , and effective CCTV surveillance is proving a great help.

These initiatives are fostering an inclusive, career-oriented, and globally competitive learning environment.

8. How do you see your Institution in the next five years?

Response: In the next five years, I see DPS Ranipur a trailblazer in innovative learning, where we not only maintain our high academic standards but also integrate cutting-edge technologies and teaching methodologies to prepare our students for the future.

We plan to further expand our co-curricular programs and infrastructure to ensure that the school remains at the forefront of academic excellence and holistic development. This includes enhancing our career-oriented initiatives, introducing more vocational training options, and integrating global best practices in teaching and learning.

One of the key aspirations is to mentor and empower other educators and leaders, helping to build a community of passionate, forward-thinking professionals who can carry our mission forward. Ultimately, we look forward as a catalyst for positive change, not only within DPS Ranipur but also in the broader educational community.

9. Who is your role model in life and why?

Response: My role model in life is Swami Vivekananda. His idea that true education goes beyond academic knowledge, focusing instead on the development of character and the empowerment of individuals to contribute positively to society. This belief aligns with my approach to education at DPS Ranipur, where we strive to nurture not only the intellectual capabilities of our students but also their moral and emotional intelligence.

His message of “Arise, awake, and stop not until the goal is reached” is a constant inspiration to keep pushing forward, regardless of the obstacles.

10. Are you making responsible citizens of society? How?

Response: At DPS Ranipur, our education system prioritizes not just academic excellence but also instills strong values, social responsibility, and respect for diversity. Through initiatives like Youth Festival, and various leadership opportunities, we encourage every student to engage with their communities and develop confidence in their own abilities.

Our USP lies in the ability to balance traditional values with the demands of the 21st century and my holistic approach to education—one that balances academics with emotional intelligence, physical development, and moral integrity. While we embrace technology and digital learning, we never lose sight of the core values that shape responsible citizenship. This balance, combined with a deep understanding of the needs and challenges of Generation Z and Alpha, sets our approach apart.

I strive to ensure that every student graduates not only with academic knowledge but also with the right mindset to contribute positively to society.