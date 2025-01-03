115th Annual General Meeting of Ramakrishna Mission Highlights Social Service Achievements and Global Impact

Haridwar: The Annual General Meeting of Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission was held recently in which Swami Suvirananda, General Secretary of Math Mission, presented the report of the Steering Committee of Ramakrishna Mission on the various social works of the institution in the year 2023-24.

Swami Dayamurtynanda, Secretary of Ramakrishna Sevashram Kankhal Haridwar informed that in this meeting held at Belur Math, the head office of Ramakrishna Mission Math, details of the services rendered for humanitarian causes by the Mission through its 235 Indian branch centers and sub centers have been given.

According to the report, the Governor of West Bengal conferred the Governor Excellence Award to Ramakrishna Mission for the contribution of the Mission in the field of social service and the Arunachal Pradesh State Award for the commendable services rendered by the Mission in Arunachal Pradesh.

It is worth mentioning that the students of Vivekananda University received one gold, one silver and one bronze medal in the All India Sanskrit Student Competition Festival organized by Rashtriya Sanskrit University Tirupati.

Deliberating on the new branch centers started this year across the country, Swami Suvirananda mentioned that 6 new branch centers of Ramakrishna Mission were started in Gurugram in Haryana, Kalyani in West Bengal, Kharupetia in Assam, Sakwar in Maharashtra, Tirumukkudul in Tamil Nadu and Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh.

According to the report, Ramakrishna Mission spent Rs 1292.03 crore on its 235 branch centers, in which 8.56 crores were spent on relief and rehabilitation, 29.07 crores on public welfare, 496.70 crores on medical treatment, 712.89 crores on education and 18.31 crores on rural development, and 26.50 crores on literature publications.

Various service works were done through 100 branch centers and sub-centers of Ramakrishna Math and Mission located in 24 countries outside India, said the report.