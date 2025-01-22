VP Dhankar Defends UCC, Cites Constitutional Mandate

Raipur: After the approval of Uniform Civil Code manual by Uttarakhand Cabinet drew criticism from the opposition, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar questioned their objection, citing directive principles of state policy mentioned in Constitution.

Addressing the event 'Ideas for building a better Bharat' in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, Vice President Dhankar hailed Uttarakhand for initiating the process of UCC.

"UCC, Uniform Civil Code, those of you who are aware of our constitutions, its directive principles. An obligation has been cast on governance to have a law to have a Uniform Civil Code. One state, Uttarakhand, has done it. How can you object to something which is written in our Constitution, which is part of the directive principles of state policy?" Jagdeep Dhankar asked.

He further urged the lawmakers to not be influenced by "narrow considerations of voting patterns."

"We cannot be influenced day in and day out only with the narrow considerations of voting patterns. The framers of the Constitution were wise and focused. They gave us certain fundamentals but they indicated as democracy matures and we progress we must also realize for our people certain goals- one of them is the Uniform Civil Code," Dhankar said.

The Uttarakhand Cabinet approved the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) manual on Monday and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami assured that the implementation will be announced soon.

This brought criticism from the opposition, notably AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi who raised questions about its uniformity.

"It can't be called UCC when you are giving exceptions to Hindu Marriage Act, Hindu Succession Act and it also won't implement on Tribals. How is this Unifrom Civil Code? You are only stopping weddings and divorces of Muslims...You talk about the Unifrom Civil Code, but if someone wants to convert from Hinduism to some other religion, then the person has to get permission, " Owaisi said.

The Uniform Civil Code seeks to establish a set of uniform personal laws that apply to all citizens, regardless of religion, gender, or caste. This would cover aspects such as marriage, divorce, adoption, inheritance, and succession. (ANI)