10-Year-Old Influencer Abhinav Arora Faces Cyberbullying and Death Threats, Father Speaks Out

New Delhi: Tarun Raj Arora, father of 10-year-old influencer Abhinav Arora spoke out against the relentless cyberbullying his son has faced. Abhinav has been subjected to vicious online attacks, including body shaming, accusations of faking his spiritual experiences, and even death threats.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Tarun Raj Arora said that trolling was happening in such a way that any other person would have gone into "depression." This comes after a complaint was filed by Abhinav Arora against YouTubers for allegedly trolling him on social media.

Abhinav's father alleged that YouTubers are trolling Abhinav as a part of a "conspiracy" and to boost their own views and earnings.

"Trolling was going on social media for a long time, some people used to call Abhinav a stammerer. Some used to body shame, till this everything was fine but after that people started making false allegations about him, they started calling him fake. The trolling started happening in such a way that if any other person had been there, he/she would have gone into depression. Everything has a limit. These YouTubers are trolling him as a part of a conspiracy to increase their views and to earn money," Abhinav Arora's father told ANI.

When asked does he believes that he is 'Baal Saint', Abhinav Arora said that this name was given by the media.

"I have never called myself a Baal saint. I have always told everyone to not call me by this name. This name is given to me by the media. I am just a Bhakt of Lord Krishna," he added.

Abhinav himself expressed his frustration over trolling on social media and the need for greater online accountability and protection for vulnerable individuals, especially children.

"Whenever they used to call me fat or stammerer, I thought they used to do this for their views. How long will I tolerate this? We are going to the court. We are taking action as per the law," said Abhinav.

On December 21, Pankaj Arya, an advocate of 10-year-old influencer Abhinav Arora said that the next date of hearing in the alleged trolling case is January 3.

The complaint was filed by advocate Pankaj Arya on behalf of Arora against YouTubers for allegedly trolling him on social media.

Earlier in October, the family of Abhinav Arora claimed that he received a life threat from Lawrence Bishnoi's gang.

Speaking to ANI, his mother, Jyoti Arora said that Abhinav has not done anything other than devotion that he has to tolerate so much.

"Efforts are being made to do our social escalation through social media. Abhinav has not done anything due to which we are getting threats...Abhinav has not done anything other than devotion that he has to tolerate so much," she said.

"We received a call message from Lawrence Bishnoi group today where we were being threatened that Abhinav would be killed. Last night, we got a call that I missed. We received a message from the same number today that they would kill Abhinav," she added.

Notably, Abhinav Arora is a spiritual content creator from Delhi who claims that his spiritual journey began when he was just three years old. (ANI)