BIMSTEC is a shared endeavour with an ambitious purpose, says EAM Jaishankar

Bangkok: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Thursday at the 20th BIMSTEC Ministerial Meeting that BIMSTEC has sent a strong message towards growth by finalising the BIMSTEC Charter last year.

"By having a real commitment towards enhancing the growth of BIMSTEC. By finalizing a BIMSTEC Charter in 2024 and holding four Summits in the last decade, we are sending a strong message to that effect," he said.

Jaishankar stressed that BIMSTEC is a shared endeavour with an ambitious purpose and that countries must contribute to culture, the arts, space, etc., to achieve what they aspire to.

"BIMSTEC is not just a gathering of the lowest common denominator. It is a shared endeavour with an ambitious purpose. We want to not just do what we must but also do what we can or even what we aspire to. That is why our activities on culture and arts, on sports, in addressing the hopes of the youth, in exploring the potential of space, or in sharing best practices of diplomacy are important," he said.

Jaishankar said that cooperation in technology is imperative, and the countries must create conducive conditions to boost tourism among themselves.

"As we look at the future, technology, start-ups and innovation will play a greater role. There is much we can gain through interaction and sharing. Tourism is another domain of great potential. Indians constitute among the largest number of your tourism arrivals. Creating a conducive environment will certainly help us to develop each one of these facets to the fullest," he said.

Jaishankar added that times have changed and that all governments must brace themselves for the unknown and the ripple effects of conflicts.

"We all deal with the daily routine, but no Government can neglect the larger challenges that the world confronts. It could be climate change, pandemics, natural disasters or financial crises. Or as we have seen, the ripple impacts of conflicts far away. Nor can we disregard the ever-present dangers of extremism, radicalization and terrorism. The reality is that the world is moving to an era of self-help," he said.

Jaishankar added that regions need to move towards self-help in all sectors--be it fertilisers, food, or even vaccines. Therefore, immediate neighbours are more important than before.

"Every region needs to look out for itself, whether it is in food, fuel and fertilizer supply, vaccines or speedy disaster response. We are seeing that unfold before our very eyes. Times have indeed changed. Shorter supply chains and immediate neighbors have a salience much more than before," he said. (ANI)