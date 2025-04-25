UP Board Class 12 results: Prayagraj's Mehak Jaiswal secures first rank

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 25 (ANI): Mehak Jaiwal, a resident of Prayagraj, has topped the Uttar Pradesh Board 12th exams, securing above 97 per cent.

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) announced the UP Board 2025 results on Friday.

Mehak, who aspires to become a doctor, credited her family and teachers for her achievement

"I have secured 97%. I am very happy. I worked really hard, and that's why I got such good results. My parents, teachers, and sister supported me a lot... I want to be a doctor," she told ANI.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday congratulated students who have secured place in the merit list in the 10th and 12th class examinations of Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education.

In a post on X, UP CM said "Hearty congratulations to all the brilliant students who have secured place in the merit list in the 10th and 12th class examinations of Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education!"

"All of you have achieved this success through your tireless hard work, discipline and determination. This achievement will make your parents and teachers proud. Best wishes to all of you for a bright future!" he added.

He announced that the Uttar Pradesh government will honour all the state and district-level toppers.

Prayagraj's Shivani Yadav, who secured the 9th position in the UP Board intermediate exams with 95 per cent, said she did not enrol in any online coaching and only depended on schools for her preparations.

"I had expected 92% but not 95%. I studied only at my school; I did not join any online coaching... I want to prepare for PCS (Provincial Civil Services)," she said.

Similarly, Anushka Singh from Kaushambi secured the second position in the UP Board 12th exams with 96.8 per cent.

Anushka said she aims to become an IAS officer and is currently preparing for the JEE.

"I used to study for 6-7 hours daily and got my doubts cleared with the help of my teachers... In the future, I want to take the civil services exam and become an IAS officer. Currently, I am preparing for JEE and will pursue BTech," Anushka said. (ANI)

