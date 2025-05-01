"There was security failure, intelligence lapses..:" Farooq Abdullah on Pahalgam attack

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 1 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah condemned the recent terror attack in Pahalgam region of the Union Territory, attributing it to security lapses and Pakistan’s attempts to destabilise Jammu and Kashmir.

Abdullah criticised Pakistan's propaganda and Army Chief General Asim Munir’s provocative remarks on the two-nation theory, while expressing support for PM Narendra Modi’s response.

"There is no doubt that this was a matter of security and intelligence lapses...They wouldn't (Pakistan) have liked the fact that we were leading our lives very well...propaganda was spread among our people as well...so they (Pakistan) resorted to this (Pahalgam attack)...but they didn't look at the fact that how it is going to affect the Muslims in India...a narrative is already going on since last 10 years, to eliminate Muslims completely, to burn our Mosques...we were dealing with it already. Now, Pakistan army chief General Asim Munir provoked by speaking about two-nation theory...if war happens, it will come to the table, but what will happen on the table, only Allah knows,” he said.

Farooq Abdullah clarified his position on the Waqf Act, strongly opposing the Bill and expressing hope for justice from the Supreme Court.

"We oppose the Waqf bill, there is no doubt about that. It is still an issue and we expect justice from the Supreme Court...Pahalgam incident was very painful...hatred gets increased by this. Whose motive is to spread hatred, why they are doing it and what benefit they are getting from it...We are the ones who get caught in between... We have been seeing this for the last 30-35 years... The people of Kashmir are suffering the most because of this," he said.

Earlier on Tuesday, the JKNC chief extended his complete support to the Union government, saying that the Prime Minister should take whatever necessary steps in response to the Pahalgam attack.

Speaking to ANI, over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting, which was attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan and three service chiefs, Abdullah said, "We have extended our complete support to the Prime Minister...PM should do whatever has to be done.

Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday chaired a meeting attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff Gen. Anil Chauhan, and the three service chiefs. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval was also present at the meeting.

The meeting took place days after a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security on April 23, following the terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam in which 26 people were killed. (ANI)