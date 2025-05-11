Successfully executed assigned tasks, Operation Sindoor still ongoing: IAF

New Delhi, May 11 (IANS) The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Sunday said it has successfully executed its assigned tasks in Operation Sindoor with precision and professionalism, and the operation was still ongoing.

In a post on X, the IAF said the operations were conducted in accordance with the national objectives and urged all to refrain from speculation and dissemination of unverified information.

The government on Saturday said India has come to an understanding on the ceasefire and paused military action. Hours after India and Pakistan reached an understanding, Pakistani drones were sighted and intercepted in various locations. India said Pakistan violated the ceasefire, adding that the armed forces were giving an "adequate and appropriate response".

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, in a late-night press briefing on Saturday, said the armed forces were maintaining a strong vigil on the situation and have been given strict instructions to deal strongly with any repetition of border violations along the International Border and the LoC.

On Sunday, the IAF said its X post, “The Indian Air Force (IAF) has successfully executed its assigned tasks in Operation Sindoor, with precision and professionalism. Operations were conducted in a deliberate and discreet manner, aligned with National Objectives. Since the Operations are still ongoing, a detailed briefing will be conducted in due course. The IAF urges all to refrain from speculation and dissemination of unverified information."

The IAF, in tandem with the Army and Navy, carried out the successful mission of destroying nine terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on May 7.

Following the success, Pakistan, in reaction, tried to attack military installations and civilian areas in India. All the attacks were negated, and the Indian Armed Forces retaliated in equal measure.

From the various media briefings done by the government, it has been shared that several airbases in Pakistan have been destroyed in precision retaliation, with care being taken not to cause civilian damage.

Though the Air Force has not shared the exact details of the various attacks that have been carried out in the last few days in retaliation for Pakistan’s drone and missile actions, BJP leader Amit Malviya has shared the details of the places struck.

Malviya shared the list of the bases attacked during Operation Sindoor. He also posted a map highlighting the bases attacked.

1. Nur Khan/Chaklala Airbase (Rawalpindi) -- India’s strike on Nur Khan disrupted the heart of Pakistan’s air logistics and high-level military coordination. As the base closest to Islamabad, often used for VIP transport and military logistics, its neutralisation severed critical links between the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) leadership and its operational units during the conflict.

2. PAF Base Rafiqui (Shorkot) -- Rafiqui, a key fighter base hosting frontline combat squadrons, was rendered inoperable. The destruction of its aircraft shelters and runway infrastructure significantly weakened Pakistan’s ability to launch counter-air operations, especially in central Punjab. This move effectively removed one of PAF’s sharpest offensive tools.

3. Murid Airbase (Punjab) -- By targeting Murid, India disrupted a vital training and potential missile storage hub. The strike degraded Pakistan’s long-term air force readiness, cutting off a critical node in the pilot training pipeline and eliminating logistical depth for future operations.

4. Sukkur Airbase (Sindh) -- India’s destruction of Sukkur Airbase cut Pakistan’s southern air corridor. Sukkur had been essential for troop and equipment movement across Sindh and Balochistan. Its loss severed key logistical arteries and reduced Pakistan’s operational range in the south.

5. Sialkot Airbase (Eastern Punjab) -- Sialkot, situated close to the Indian border, was neutralised early in the conflict. This base had served as a forward-operating platform for launching sorties toward Jammu and Punjab. Its loss created a significant blind spot along the eastern frontier, exposing Pakistani ground forces to unchallenged Indian aerial dominance.

6. Pasrur Airstrip (Punjab) -- Though smaller in scale, the Pasrur facility played a role in dispersal and emergency aircraft operations. By taking it out, India reduced Pakistan’s tactical flexibility and forced aircraft to concentrate at more vulnerable, high-profile locations.

7. Chunian (Radar/Support Installation) -- Strikes on Chunian disrupted radar coverage and communications infrastructure vital for central Punjab’s airspace monitoring. This left a gap in Pakistan’s early warning systems, allowing Indian aircraft deeper penetration with reduced risk.

8. Sargodha Airbase (Mushaf Base) -- The destruction of Sargodha was a strategic masterstroke. As the most critical base in Pakistan - home to the Combat Commanders School, nuclear delivery platforms, and elite squadrons - its decimation crippled Pakistan’s command-and-control structure. The blow was both operational and symbolic, shattering the myth of an invulnerable PAF.

9. Skardu Airbase (Gilgit-Baltistan) -- India’s neutralisation of Skardu degraded Pakistan’s northern surveillance and air operations near the Line of Actual Control. It also disrupted logistical links that could have supported Chinese-Pakistani coordination in the high Himalayas. The strategic advantage in the northern theatre now firmly belongs to India.

10. Bholari Airbase (Near Karachi) -- As one of Pakistan’s newest airbases with dual-use naval and air roles, Bholari had symbolised future ambitions of southern force projection. Its destruction erased those aspirations, compromising coastal defence coordination and leaving Karachi vulnerable to further strikes.

11. Jacobabad Airbase (Sindh-Balochistan) -- Jacobabad’s neutralisation further isolated western Pakistan. Historically used for rapid troop deployment and even by US forces during the war on terror, its destruction cut off internal mobility, supply chains, and Pakistan’s western air surveillance.

