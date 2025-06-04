Refusing single-use plastic is the first step towards embracing environmental conservation: Maha CM

Mumbai, June 4 (IANS) Stating that plastic is the biggest enemy of the environment, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis emphasised that refusing single-use plastic is in fact an affirmation of environmental protection.

He appealed to citizens to actively participate in the government's ambitious campaign of planting 10 crore (100 million) trees this year.

The global awareness campaign on climate change was launched on the occasion of World Environment Day. Present at the event were Goa’s Transport Minister Mauvin Godinho, BMC Additional Commissioner Dinesh Palvewad, Bhamla Foundation’s Asif Bhamla, actress Raveena Tandon, Godrej Group’s Nadir Godrej, and lyricist Swanand Kirkire.

CM Fadnavis stated that by minimising plastic use, environmental harm can be reduced. With modern technology, it is possible to develop biodegradable alternatives to plastic. He encouraged the creation and use of such alternatives. The ongoing tree plantation campaign will not just focus on planting trees, but will also ensure their survival and growth using Artificial Intelligence-based monitoring and support systems.

He said that Mumbai is developing the country's largest wastewater treatment network, ensuring that soon, all wastewater released into the sea will be treated. He reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to achieving ‘Net Zero’ carbon emissions by 2030. India also aims to meet 50 per cent of its total energy needs from renewable sources.

“Maharashtra is leading in this initiative, working towards meeting 16,000 MW of agricultural energy demand through solar power by 2026. Public transport in major cities is being transitioned to green energy, with Mumbai leading the way. Also, the city’s public transport ticketing will be integrated under a ‘single ticket’ system,” he announced.

During the event, CM Fadnavis also launched the environmental awareness campaign video titled “Pyaasa”, featuring actor Ajay Devgn, aimed at promoting the ban on single-use plastics and spreading awareness about environmental protection.

