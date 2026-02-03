Rajasthan: Woman murdered for silver anklets in Baunli, legs severed in attack

Jaipur, Feb 3 (IANS) A brutal murder over silver ornaments has shocked Rajasthan after a woman’s legs were severed in the Baunli region, sending shockwaves through the area.

The woman, who had gone to a field to graze her goats, was killed with a sharp-edged weapon, and the assailants fled after stealing her silver anklets, leaving the local community gripped by fear.

According to police and local sources, the woman had gone to the fields as part of her daily routine when unidentified assailants attacked her with a sharp-edged weapon.

Investigators believe the primary motive behind the murder was robbery, as the attackers severed her legs and fled with the silver anklets she was wearing.

The woman died on the spot due to severe injuries, and the gruesome nature of the crime spread panic across the village and nearby areas.

After receiving information, the Baoli police reached the scene, took custody of the body, and conducted a detailed inspection of the crime scene.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

Police officials said the case is being investigated primarily as a robbery-cum-murder, and teams have been deployed to trace the accused. No arrests have been made so far.

Following the incident, angry villagers demanded the immediate arrest of the culprits, alleging lax security in the area. They urged the police administration to solve the case quickly and ensure strict punishment for those responsible. Police have assured residents that special teams have been formed and that the accused will be arrested soon.

As of now, no leads have been found, and police teams are investigating the case from multiple angles to identify and apprehend the culprits.

