"PM Modi to restart development of Amaravati": Chandrababu Naidu

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 2 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is set to inaugurate multiple development projects in Amaravati, and said that his arrival enables the development of the capital city.

"Today is a proud and important day for the people of Andhra Pradesh. I warmly welcome Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Amaravati as he arrives to restart the development of our people's capital. Amaravati stands as a symbol of our shared hopes and dreams. This restart marks a new chapter of growth for our state," Naidu posted on X.

Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate, lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation multiple development projects worth over Rs 58,000 crore in Amaravati.

According to a release by the PMO, the Prime Minister will inaugurate seven National Highway projects in Andhra Pradesh. These Projects include widening various sections of National Highways and building Roads over bridges and subways, among others.

These projects will further enhance road safety, create employment opportunities, and provide seamless connectivity to religious and tourist places like Tirupati, Srikalahasti, Malakonda and Udayagiri Fort, among others.

"Prime Minister will also dedicate to the nation railway projects aimed at enhancing connectivity and boosting capacity. These projects are doubling of the rail line between Bugganapalle Cement Nagar and Panyam stations, enhancing connectivity between Rayalaseema and Amaravati and construction of a third rail line between New West Block Hut Cabin and Vijayawada stations," the release read.

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for infrastructure projects worth over Rs 11,240 crore, including the Legislative Assembly, High Court, Secretariat, other administrative buildings, and housing for over 5,200 families.

"It will also include trunk infrastructure and flood mitigation projects featuring a 320 km world-class transport network with underground utilities and advanced flood management systems, worth over Rs 17,400 crore," the official statement read. (ANI)

