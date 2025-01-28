PM Modi Invites Investors, Highlights Odisha's Role in India's Growth at Mega Conclave

Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday emphasized that more opportunities are opening up in Odisha than ever before and said that this is the time, the "right time" to invest in the state.

Addressing the Utkarsh Odisha - Make in Odisha Conclave 2025, PM Modi said that this is the largest business summit in Odisha so far and compared to previous events, 5-6 times more investors are participating in it.

"I consider Eastern India to be the growth engine of the country's development, and Odisha plays a major role in this. History stands as a witness that when India had a major share in global growth, Eastern India made significant contributions. Eastern India had large industrial hubs and ports. Odisha was a key sector for trade in South-East Asia. The ancient ports here were essentially India's gateway," he said.

"Now, in the 21st century, Odisha is focused on reviving its glorious legacy. Recently, the President of Singapore visited Odisha, and Singapore is very excited about its relationship with Odisha. ASEAN countries have also shown interest in enhancing trade and tradition with Odisha. Today, there are more opportunities opening up in this region than ever before, more than at any time since independence," PM Modi added.

"Yahi Samay hai, sahi samay hai (This is the time, the right time)," he asserted.

He told the investors in the event that their investment in Odisha's development journey would take them to new heights of success, emphasizing, "This is Modi's guarantee".

The Prime Minister asserted further that today, India is on a path of development driven by the aspirations of crores of people.

"Aspirations grow when people's needs are met. In the past decade, the empowerment of crores of citizens has benefited the country. Odisha stands as a symbol of the optimism and originality of the new India. In industries like food processing, petrochemicals, fisheries, IT, edutech, textiles, tourism, mining, and green energy, Odisha is becoming one of India's leading states. India is rapidly moving towards becoming the third-largest economy in the world, and the goal of a five trillion-dollar economy is not far off now," he said.

He highlighted the two major pillars for the expansion of India's economy.

"One is our innovative service sector and the other is India's quality products. The country's progress is not possible through the export of raw materials alone, which is why we are transforming the entire ecosystem and working with a new vision. Sea food is extracted from the sea here and is processed in other countries of the world and then reaches the markets; this trend is changing in India. Industries related to the resources available in Odisha will also be set up here, and our government is working in this direction," PM Modi said.

PM Narendra Modi said that the Utkarsh Odisha Conclave is also a medium to realize this vision of Viksit Bharat. (ANI)