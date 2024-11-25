PM Modi criticises Oppn, "Those rejected by people resorting to hooliganism for political gains"

New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI): Prime Minister NarendraModi on Monday criticised the opposition, saying those who were rejected by people 80-90 times were trying to control Parliament by resorting to hooliganism for their own political gains.

Delivering his customary address to media persons this morning ahead of commencement of proceedings of the Parliament, Prime Minister said that the main objective of the Opposition parties seems to be hindering the functioning of Parliament rather than contributing to its progress.

"The last phase of 2024 is underway and the country is preparing for 2025. This Session of Parliament is special in several ways and the most important thing is the beginning of the 75th year of the Constitution. Tomorrow, in the Samvidhan Sadan, everyone will celebrate the 75th year of our Constitution," he said.

"While preparing the Constitution, the makers discussed each and every point in great detail and only then have we received such an excellent constitution. An important part of this is also our Parliament and our MPs. There should be healthy discussions in the Parliament and more and more people should contribute in the discussions," he said.

Taking a jab at the opposition alliance, PM Modi said, "Unfortunately, some people, who have been rejected by the public, are constantly trying to control the parliament for their own political interests through the hooliganism of the people.The public counts all their activities and punishes them when the time comes."

"The most important thing is that the new members of parliament who come with new ideas and energy are usurped by some people. They do not even get the opportunity to speak in the Parliament. In the democratic tradition, the job of every member is to prepare the next members, but those who have been rejected by the people 80-90 times, do not allow any discussion in the Parliament, do not respect the sentiments of democracy, do not understand the importance of people's expectations," said PM Modi.

"Neither do they understand their responsibility towards the people, the result of all this is that they never stand up to the expectations of the people nor are able to answer them. As a result, public has to reject them (Opposition) again and again. It is a condition of democracy that we respect the feelings of the people and work hard day and night to live up to their hopes and expectations. Some of the opposition members behave very responsibly. They also wish that work should progress smoothly in the House. Those who have been continuously rejected by the public, ignore the words of their colleagues, disrespect their feelings and disrespect the feelings of democracy," he said.

Expressing hope in the smooth functioning of the Winter Session, PM Modi said, "I hope that our new friends get opportunities, they have new ideas, new imaginations to take India forward. Today the world is looking towards India with a lot of expectations. "India did not get the kind of opportunities in the world that it is getting today. The respect towards it has increased at the global level, hence our behaviour should also reflect our responsibility towards it."

The Parliament session began today with various issues slated to be discussed, including the Waqf Act (Amendment) Bill. The session will conclude on December 20.

There will be no sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on November 26, to commemorate 'Constitution day'.

Other bills that are listed for introduction, consideration and passing include the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, the Bharatiya Vayuyan Vidheyak, the Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill, the Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly Constituencies of the State of Goa Bill, the Bills of Lading Bill, the Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill, the Railways (Amendment) Bill, the Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, and the Oilfields (Regulation and Development) Amendment Bill.

The Boilers Bill, the Rashtriya Sahkari Vishwavidyalaya Bill, the Punjab Courts (Amendment) Bill, the Merchant Shipping Bill, the Coastal Shipping Bill, and the Indian Ports Bill, are also included in the list. (ANI)