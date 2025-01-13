New Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge extended heartfelt Lohri greetings to the nation, saying that he hopes this festival brings immense happiness to everyone.

In a post on X, Kharge said, "Many congratulations to all of you on Lohri. Hearty greetings to all the countrymen on the sacred festival of Lohri. This festival, which joyfully celebrates the harvest after the tireless hard work of our farmers, is a symbol of prosperity and wealth. I hope this festival brings immense happiness in the life of all of you."

Earlier today, President Droupadi Murmu extended her heartfelt greetings to the citizens of the nations on the occasion of Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Pongal and Magh Bihu.

Extending her greetings, the President wished for happiness and prosperity in the life of every person on these holy festivals.

President Murmu stated that these festivals are a symbol of our rich cultural heritage and unity in diversity and are celebrated in different regions of India to express respect for nature.

Makar Sankranti, Magh Bihu, Pongal and Lohri are all traditional harvest festivals and share similarities despite being celebrated in different regions.

Makar Sankranti is a prominent festival on the Indian calendar, devotees make offerings to the Hindu deity Surya on Makar Sankranti. The day marks the first day of the sun's transit into the Makara, marking the end of the winter solstice and the start of longer days.

Observed on January 14 every year, the festival is known by various names in different parts of the country such as Pongal, Bihu, and Maghi. Devotees in several parts of the country performed rituals at different ghats.

Also known to strengthen the bond of friendship, this festival is all about making khichdi, kite flying, sesame sweets, and coconut laddoos. Makar Sankranti marks a message, that the winter season is now clearly, leaving. (ANI)