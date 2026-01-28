‘Major loss to Maharashtra’: Karnataka leaders condole Ajit Pawar’s death

Bengaluru, Jan 28 (IANS) Karnataka leaders, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, former Prime Minister and Rajya Sabha member H.D. Deve Gowda, and Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Wednesday expressed their condolences following the untimely death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash in Baramati.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said he was deeply saddened by Pawar’s death and described it as a significant loss to public life. “Deeply saddened by the tragic demise of Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Shri Ajit Pawar, in the aircraft crash. His passing is a profound loss to public life. My heartfelt condolences to his family, colleagues and supporters. May his soul rest in peace, and may his loved ones find the strength to endure this irreparable loss,” Siddaramaiah said.

Former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda also expressed grief over Pawar’s death. “Deeply saddened by the passing of Ajit Pawar, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, who lost his life after the aircraft he was travelling in crashed while attempting to land in Baramati. His decades of public service and commitment to the people will be remembered. My deepest condolences to his family and supporters. May his soul rest in peace,” Gowda said.

Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy said he was shocked by the news of Pawar’s death and praised his influence and popularity. “I was deeply shocked to learn the news of the untimely demise of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Shri Ajit Pawar in an aircraft accident. A highly influential leader in Maharashtra, he had earned immense popularity. I pray that his soul attains eternal peace,” Kumaraswamy said.

“On this occasion, I extend my heartfelt condolences to his wife, Smt. Sunetra Pawar, his son Shri Parth Pawar, the entire family and all his admirers. May God grant them the strength to bear this grief in this difficult time. Om Shanti,” he added.

Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress president D.K. Shivakumar said he was shocked and deeply saddened by the loss. “Shocked and deeply saddened by the untimely passing of Maharashtra Deputy CM Shri Ajit Pawar in a tragic plane crash. His sudden demise is a great loss to public life and to Maharashtra politics, where he served with experience and resolve. My heartfelt condolences to his family and supporters, and prayers for strength in this hour of grief. Om Shanti,” Shivakumar said.

BJP state president and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra also expressed his condolences. “Deeply saddened by the tragic passing of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Shri Ajit Pawar in the unfortunate plane crash near Baramati. My heartfelt condolences to his family, well-wishers and supporters. I extend my condolences to the families of all others who lost their lives in this tragic incident. May the departed souls rest in peace. Om Shanti,” Vijayendra said.

Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka said he was deeply saddened by Pawar’s death. “Deeply saddened by the tragic demise of Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Shri Ajit Pawar, in the unfortunate aircraft accident near Baramati. My heartfelt condolences to his family, colleagues, supporters and people of Maharashtra. Prayers for the departed soul and strength to his loved ones in this hour of profound grief. Om Shanti,” Ashoka said.

Former Chief Minister and MP Basavaraj Bommai also expressed deep condolences, calling the news of Pawar’s death extremely painful. In a post on X, Bommai said that Ajit Pawar had carved a distinct identity in Maharashtra politics. He noted that by supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s development-oriented governance, Pawar had allied with the BJP in Maharashtra and played a key role in the state’s development.

“His demise is a big loss to Maharashtra politics as well as to the NDA,” Bommai wrote.

