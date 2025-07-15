Maha govt to set up committee for implementation of leprosy eradication

Mumbai, July 15 (IANS) Maharashtra Public Health Minister Prakash Abitkar on Tuesday announced that the government will set up a state-level committee for the effective implementation of leprosy eradication.

He said that this committee will include experts, doctors, NGOs and individuals working in this field, adding that this committee will submit its report to the state government every three months, and its recommendations will make the implementation of the leprosy eradication program more effective.

“An independent committee under the chairmanship of the Health Services Commissioner will also be constituted for proper monitoring of the leprosy eradication programme at the state level. This committee will determine the working methods for the urban, rural and school level patient detection campaign, treatment and rehabilitation and will guide the work across the state,” said the minister.

“In the meeting, NGOs in the state demanded an increase in subsidies. Currently, there are 2,764 beds in 12 voluntary hospitals treating leprosy in the state, while 1,825 beds have been approved in 11 rehabilitation institutions. Out of these, hospital-based institutions get a subsidy of Rs 2,200 per bed per month, while rehabilitation institutions get a subsidy of Rs 2,000. The Public Health Department has prepared a proposal to increase this subsidy to Rs 6,000 per bed and submitted it to the Finance Department, which will soon be placed before the State Cabinet,” he said.

The Health Minister directed to implementation of the leprosy eradication programme as an ambitious programme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with greater vigour.

"The Health Department should focus on the three pillars of leprosy detection, treatment and eradication. Try to reach maximum patients through ASHA workers, school health check-ups and other health workers," he added.

The minister’s announcement is crucial as the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has introduced a new three-drug regimen for leprosy from April 1, 2025. This revised regimen aims to accelerate the eradication of leprosy in India by 2027, three years ahead of the Sustainable Development Goals.

Meanwhile, Water Supply Minister Gulabrao Patil has directed that proposals for both the Ambadi Scheme and the Shivna Takli Medium Project should be submitted to ensure regular and adequate water supply in the Kannad city.

In a meeting held at the Mantralaya, discussions were held regarding increasing water supply through the Shivna Takli project instead of the Ambadi water supply scheme under the Urban Upliftment Mahaabhiyan.

MLA Sanjana Jadhav, former Union Minister Raosaheb Danve, Principal Secretary of the Water Supply Department Sanjay Khandare, Member Secretary of the Maharashtra Jeevan Authority Ranga Naik and other senior officers were present in the meeting.

Minister Patil also clarified that both proposals should be submitted to the government, considering the growing needs of the citizens of Kannada city for appropriate and sustainable water sources.

