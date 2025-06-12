Implemented several welfare schemes in one year: Chandrababu Naidu

Amaravati, June 12 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, N. Chandrababu Naidu, said on Thursday that the TDP-led NDA government in the state overcame many problems and financial challenges to implement several welfare schemes during the last one year.

He stated that the coalition government, formed with the blessings of the people for the reconstruction of the state with welfare, development and good governance, has completed a year of people’s governance.

The TDP posted on X that they were working daily without any compromise on their strength to fulfill the aspirations of the people.

“By overcoming many problems and financial challenges, we have implemented many welfare programmes like 'Pedala Sevalo', pensions, 'Anna Canteens', ‘Deepam-2’, ‘Talliki Vandanam’ 'Matsyakara Sevalo' within a year,” he wrote.

Chandrababu Naidu mentioned that they have taken steps to provide teachers jobs through Meda DSC and create employment in the private sector with investment.

“We have taken steps for the welfare of farmers, including the purchase of 55 lakh metric tonnes of paddy. This month itself, we will provide financial assistance to farmers under the 'Annadata Sukhibhava' scheme. We have given top priority to irrigation projects and have undertaken a programme to provide water to every acre,” he said.

“We have resumed the construction of the capital and the Polavaram project. We have achieved the railway zone. We have protected the steel plant,” the Chief Minister said.

He assured the people that with the strength of their blessings, the government will undertake more welfare and development programmes in the coming days.

“I thank everyone who cooperated and worked to make the one-year rule a success. The first step in good governance has instilled trust and confidence among the people. I wish the next step to be even more successful,” he added.

Minister for Human Resources Development Nara Lokesh termed the first year of the Naidu government as the first step in good governance. He posted that today marks completion of first year of the victory of people and democracy.

Lokesh, who is son of CM Chandrababu Naidu, stated that the journey from destruction to development has begun.

“We are implementing every promise made. As part of decentralisation of development, we are putting all regions on the path of development. We have completed many tasks in one year that the previous government could not do in five years. We are not boasting that we completed all the tasks in one year. There is a lot to be done. We will work hard every day for the goal we have set. We will engage in public service,” he said thanking people and government employees who cooperated in good governance.

--IANS

ms/rad