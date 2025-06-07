HM Shah to address BJP functionaries in TN's Madurai tomorrow; key strategy meetings planned

Chennai, June 7 (IANS) Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Madurai on Sunday for a series of political engagements, underscoring the party’s renewed push to strengthen its presence in Tamil Nadu ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

According to party sources, HM Shah will begin his day with a visit to the historic Meenakshi Amman Temple, where he will have darshan at around 11 a.m.

The visit to the iconic temple is seen as both a spiritual gesture and a symbolic outreach to Tamil cultural sentiments.

Post-lunch, HM Shah will hold closed-door consultations with local party leaders, strategists, and regional influencers at his hotel in Madurai.

These meetings are expected to focus on strengthening the BJP’s grassroots network, refining booth-level mobilisation strategies, and identifying potential allies to enhance the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Tamil Nadu.

It may be recalled that on April 11, 2025, HM Amit Shah had reached Chennai and announced the expansion of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) by roping in the AIADMK.

At around 4 p.m., HM Amit Shah will proceed to the Velammal Global Hospital Ground in Othakadai to address a major party meeting.

The gathering will include state, district, and mandal-level BJP functionaries from across Tamil Nadu.

The event is expected to witness the participation of hundreds of cadre members and senior state leadership.

In his address, HM Shah is likely to emphasise cadre mobilisation, organisational discipline, and voter outreach strategies.

The meeting is also expected to outline BJP’s roadmap for the upcoming Assembly elections, focusing on converting recent electoral gains in the Lok Sabha polls into a robust state-level presence.

The event is scheduled to conclude by around 5.30 p.m., following which the Home Minister will depart for Madurai Airport. His return flight is expected to take off at around 5.50 p.m.

Party insiders describe HM Shah’s visit as a strategic signal of the BJP’s sustained interest in expanding its footprint in Tamil Nadu.

