Chandrashekhar Azad on Budget Expectations: Youth, Farmers, Women Seek Government Action

New Delhi: As the Budget Session 2025-26 commenced on Friday, Azad Samaj Party-Kanshiram President and MP, Chandrashekhar Azad said that people have hopes from the government.

He further said that this budget session would also impact the upcoming Delhi assembly election.

Speaking to ANI, Azad said, "We have hopes from the government but there is fear as well if the govt will fulfil them or not. Youth, farmers, women - all have expectations. This budget session is at a time when the assembly election in the national capital is about to be held - it will have an impact on that too..."

The budget session of the Parliament commenced today with the joint address of President Droupadi Murmu.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey for 2024-25 in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, soon after, both the houses were adjourned for the day.

As is the convention, the Finance Minister tabled the pre-budget detailed state of the economy document in the Parliament, a day ahead of the Budget presentation for the next financial year - 2025-26.

The Economic Survey document, prepared by the Economic Division of the Department of Economic Affairs in the Ministry of Finance and formulated under the supervision of the chief economic adviser, gives insights into the state of the economy and various indicators of 2024-25 (April-March) and some outlook for the next fiscal.

The Economy Survey document also typically gives some idea about the tone and texture of the actual Budget for 2025-26, to be presented on Saturday.

The budget will be presented on February 1. On budget day, the Finance Minister will present the Union Budget in the Lok Sabha at 11 am. The budget speech will outline the government's fiscal policies, revenue and expenditure proposals, taxation reforms, and other significant announcements.

Notably, the budget session of parliament will begin on January 31 and, according to schedule, will end on April 4. (ANI)