"Allocate necessary funds for every stage of census": CWC adopts resolution on caste census

New Delhi [India], May 2 (ANI): The Congress Working Committee, which met on Friday at the AICC headquarters in the national capital, adopted a resolution urging the centre to implement Article 15(5) of the Constitution "urgently" and allocate the necessary funds for every stage of the census.

In its resolution, the CWC said that the BJP-led central government has "conceded" the Indian National Congress' demand to collect population data caste-wise as part of the next census.

"This exercise must not be delayed. All political parties must be taken into full confidence. Parliament must immediately have a debate on this issue. The government must immediately allocate the necessary funds and announce a clear timeline for every stage of the census, from the preparation of the questionnaire and methodology to the actual enumeration, classification, and eventual publication of the data," CWC resolution said.

Demanding the urgent implementation of Article 15(5) of the Constitution, which enables reservations for OBCs, Dalits, and Adivasis in private educational institutions, the Congress resolution said, "Article 15(5) is not just a constitutional provision; it is a social justice imperative. The Congress firmly believes that quality education must be made accessible to OBCs, EBCs, Dalits, and Adivasis in both public and private institutions alike," the resolution added.

The CWC further suggested that the central government emulate the caste census model followed by Telangana.

"In Telangana, the design of the caste survey was developed through a consultative and transparent process, with the active involvement of civil society, social scientists, and community leaders. Rather than being a closed bureaucratic exercise, it was open to public inputs and scrutiny. The CWC strongly urges the central government to adopt a similar approach for the national caste census. We offer our full support in helping the government shape a credible, scientific, and participatory model. We are ready to collaborate on designing a framework that reflects the values of consultation, accountability, and inclusiveness," it added.

In its resolution, CWC demanded the allocation of the necessary funds and announced a clear timeline for every stage of the census, from the preparation of the questionnaire and methodology to the actual enumeration, classification, and eventual publication of the data.

Addressing a press conference, Congress leader Sachin Pilot said, "The second resolution is on Samajik Nyay. Recently, the union government announced that a caste census will be included in the national census. We all know that Rahul Gandhi and the Congress Party have been outspoken on this issue. Rahul Gandhi and Congress leaders were called as Urban Naxals. Most of the people in this count want to participate. We have demanded that the census that is going to happen should happen transparently and scientifically. We want that if the whole country needs to be developed, then no section should remain backward."

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh said on the caste census, "Rahul Gandhi said that this is just the first step. Where is the questionnaire and budget allocation? ... A lot of questions are left to answer... If you want to conduct it fairly, use the Telangana model for the survey... Ask the 56 questions..."

Congress further called on the government to act against those who have spread terror in the Pahalgam attack, saying that the party is committed to the country's unity and oneness.

The government had announced that caste enumeration would be included in the next Census.

Former Punjab government Charanjit Singh Channi also urged the government to work for the rehabilitation of the family members of the victims in the Pahalgam attack.

"Today under the leadership of Kharge ji, the CWC meeting commenced. It is the second CWC meeting regarding the Pahalgam terror attack. In the first meeting, Congress assured the government that the party is with the government during this hour. The Congress party is standing like a rock with the government," Channi said.

"This is a crisis; the security lapses happened and need to be checked. Precious lives have been lost. Government must pay them compensation and work for their rehabilitation. Government must step forward to take care of their family. This has also been demanded. Today questions have been raised on the government's competency. Government should act against those who have spread terror. The Congress Party is committed to the country's unity and oneness. The people are waiting for when the 56-inch chest will take action," he added. (ANI)

