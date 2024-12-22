New Precedence Necessary?

Unique new (unparalleled) precedence in Sansad when the Legislators jostled with each other pushing one another, hitting one another, blocking one another from entering the Sansad in what being widely termed as "unprecedented" ever "all official protocol flouting open incident creating new precedence altogether". The MPs' intensity against each other from both ruling and Opposition teams witnessed almost "free-for-all" literally threatening to reach at "no-holds-barred" within a jiffy resulting in break down in the very disciplined of the Sansad protocol. To thoroughly surprised, stunned many then, it clearly seemed that if lawlessness, rabble-rousing, creating raucous, squabbling, even, fighting are common amid the MPs, whichever parties they belong to, then, what to talk about the common masses? Why apply rules, regulations, protocol only to them? Why are not they equally applicable to the law makers who are MPs? Why are they allowed to fight with each other like "commoners"? Why should they not be strictly subjected to observe / abide by officially laid down rules, regulations, protocol that are applicable to all in this country when in it, it is official that all laws, rules, regulations are same for all citizens of this country! As that be so, why the elected legislators, the MPs, be alienated from that?

Why should not they be equally responsible for breaking official laws, rules, regulations, protocol and be held responsible? Why should not they be accused, named if at all, truly, they are really involved in any official protocol-breaking incident that tantamounts to wrong precedence, anti feelings of all kinds amid the common masses. After all, the MPs are by the people, for the people, of the people 24×7×365 thus are always "answerable to the people for every deed of theirs. Further, any obnoxious, wrong, law or protocol-breaking behaviour or activities of theirs have direct bearing on the (disillusioned, frustrated) masses of all hues who vote for them with great hope and pride. They become not only distracted but illusive as well. They then often resort to emulating them, following them or copy them that only results in to sheer chaos, break down in law and order...In Sansad or within its compound, it is not so even while the elected representatives indulge in such acts like yesterday but it is break down in law and order when the normal or common people emulate that in toto. And, break down in law and order means, chaos. That is not at all desirable, obviously. In view of this, it is most desirable that the people-elected representatives should for the society, country's same should desist from setting any negative new precedence consciously or incidentally.