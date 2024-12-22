JPC For ONOP

Accurate, on dot, timely, aptly, most urgently needed Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) for One Nation, One Poll every five years. And that poll relates to Sansad, state assemblies, all sorts of nagar, civic, municipal, cooperative, municipal, zila, shahar, villages, gram panchayat...All together...Only 1 election for all that simultaneously and then be governed / administered for five years till next elections simultaneously are held the same way for next five years. Uses of such gigantic, diverse polls being held together and that too, only once in five years? Good, awakening, knowledgable, alert question though too basic, fundamental: Elections of all hues together once in five years straightaway means, saving of valuable money, time, man power, minimised poll-related controversies thus saving of time etc, many, many more constructive people-related works, all round of all types of developmental works of the villages to urban works which now, due to frequent elections at all levels are more often than not remain incomplete or non-starters, thanks to the norms, rules, regulations of the rules of the Election Commission. Once election date announced, no governmental work. That only after new set of administration is elected, the entire poll process for that is complete, its results officially declared etc, etc. Its the same from Sansad elections to village level elections.

Naturally --- naturally because, as such the civic, developmental works are hardly completed in time, with embargo in process, the delays are more pronounced, then, with the passage of time, its laid wayside, not done; thereafter, its not touched at all as frequently happens; Incompletion of the works remains; they pile up, get accumulated, but, ignored, so very common in this country from national to hamlet level --- the immediate pragmatic need is to change this process of escapism. Further, this also needs to be noted that in case of most unfinished, incomplete government works at all levels are non-starters but payments done well in advance. When the works are non-starters, semi-complete, in the process, stopped midway through due to one reason or the other so on and so forth, the payments done are not returned for obvious reasons known to all and this way, it can be well imagined, how much mega tons of currencies the national and state financial exchequers lose every month can be any one's understanding.

What's more? Those monies are unaccountable that is, 'black' or 'unaccounted". Simultaneously, the works remain unfinished till fresh round of payments done to new entities. Such practices are very common in all spheres of governmental functioning in all levels in the country up to the hamlet level, and, it happens every now and then via elected representatives at all levels. Its really much, much more than high time, these stop forthwith. To do that, a sort of united team of elected representatives from Sansad to village level is must who can unitedly function for the country, by the country, of the country at its every level. This is bound to result "all round positive" in the country at all levels, will truly resemble the country developing with same spirit, speed equally everywhere with no discrimination of any kind whatsoever. That should be the aim really, putting it correctly in rightest perspective. An all round self-sufficient India with its no need to look for any where else to fulfil its requirements, a truly unique unprecedented fulfilment it will be leaving the elected governments at all levels to concentrate elsewhere on more High-Up development works. As that be so, why look for any where else or be diversified or be divided? Why not have all elections at one go, thereby, save valuable exchequer, time, energy, botheration, worry, ideals, spirit, strategies, modus operandi, et al. To enable these, the immediate need for ONOP. Once implemented, the country called India / Bharat will be immensely changed for all round "+Ve", instantly uprise.