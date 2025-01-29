3-Language Must For Every Bharatiya

3-Language --- Vernacular Or Mother Tongue, Rashtra Bhasha Hindi, English --- Must For Every Bharatiya, Come What May Under All Circumstances Without Any Ado Or Hiss Or Hush-Hush Or Hullabaloo Or Hiccup Or Fuss Or Farce...Be Bharatiya, Mingle With Three Languages Intermittently As Per Requirement When Which Lingo Needed Unhindered. Then, No bias against any of the three languages whatsoever as all three lingos listed above are equally relevant, statured, important, reverent, focussed. None of the three are lesser than the other. But why 3 languages for every Bharatiya? Mother tongue for freewheeling multilateral all round interactions with the homo sapiens of same community, English because of an international asset, Hindi because it is Rashtra Bhasha. It must be pointed out here compulsorily, categorically, comprehensively that all three languages must for every Bharatiya because --- after a categorical official rules when framed, promulgated on that --- only when a Bharatiya is equally fluent, proficient, hassle-free, hazard-free in the three languages, the persona will be a complete Bharatiya, come what may, be it 100% categorically crystal clear without any humumdrum, hullabaloo, humbug of any kind whatsoever. Three languages for all Bharatiya clearly mean, every Bharatiya fully completely capacitated to the fullest to verbally interact with all in the world thereby enhancing their respective exposures to the fullest without any slightest reservation of any kind whatsoever. Simultaneously, the more worldly the Bharatiya are, the more global view oriented they are, hence, they contributing to a great extent to Bharat in all respects, aspects, perspectives of fulfilled "enhancements in all its maximum possible, rational, apprehensible, assessments of all kinds so that none of them remain as loopholes at all, come what may under all circumstances". At the time of writing this one-of-its-kind editorial ever, it is buoyant to mention that today a new India / Bharat on epicentre, on aggressive note leaving numerous including too upfront countries behind as they at most mingle with two languages that sans fluency, correct diction, style, pronunciation, accent, expressions. Result: Misrepresentation of many languages causing utter irritation, anger, irk, cynicism, rage et al amid many but they are unavoidable. On the contrary, nothing of that sort at all with the people of Bharat...They are at extreme ease with three languages already or are in the process of fast becoming at ease with it. A unique feat truly. Three languages must for every Bharatiya is fast in the process of full accomplishment in Bharat that means, global citizens nearly are Bharatiya.