Reliance Retail Partners with Consumer Affairs Department to Strengthen Consumer Safety on National Consumer Day

New Delhi: On National Consumer Day which is marked annually on December 24, major retail conglomerate Reliance Retail Limited has reaffirmed its dedication to consumer safety by signing the Consumer Safety Pledge, an initiative led by the Consumer Affairs department in the Union Consumer Affairs Ministry.

The signing ceremony, held in the presence of Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, Minister of State, BL Verma, Secretary Nidhi Khare, marks a significant step towards enhancing awareness about product safety regulations and responsibilities among Indian sellers and consumers.

President and Chief Public Policy and Regulatory Officer, Reliance Retail Limited, Ravi Gandhi, signed the pledge on behalf of Reliance Retail, including platforms such as JioMart, AJIO, Reliance Digital, and Netmeds.

As per a statement from Reliance Retail today, this initiative highlights their commitment to ensuring the highest compliance with safety standards and advocating consumer rights across its extensive ecosystem.

The Consumer Safety Pledge focuses on four key principles: detecting and preventing the sale of unsafe and non-compliant products; collaborating with statutory authorities to ensure adherence to product safety regulations; raising awareness among sellers about their responsibilities to ensure availability of safe products; and empowering consumers with knowledge and mechanisms to report safety concerns.

Speaking on the occasion, Ravi Gandhi emphasized, "Consumer safety has always been a cornerstone of our operations. By signing this pledge, we reiterate our unwavering commitment towards fostering a safe and secure e-commerce marketplace, that benefits millions of consumers across."

Minister BL Verma commended the initiative, stating, "The proactive initiative of the Department of Consumer Affairs under the guidance of PM Narendra Modi ji, is a testament to the commitment of the Government to consumer prosperity."

The MoS also appreciated the commitment of all those e-commerce companies that have signed the pledge for creating a safer ecosystem for consumers.

"Let's work together towards a future where every consumer has access to safe and reliable products," Verma said.

Reliance Retail's adherence to the pledge underscores its ongoing efforts to integrate cutting-edge technologies, such as AI-enabled monitoring, to detect and eliminate unsafe products across its platforms. Additionally, the company also commits to proactively engage with the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) and other enforcement agencies to address safety concerns promptly.

National Consumer Day, celebrated annually on December 24, highlights the importance of consumer rights in India. (ANI)