Social Networking is the grouping of individuals or organizations that have common objectives, interests and or activities. Social Networking exists as personal and direct social ties that link individuals who share similar values and beliefs. Social Networking also exists in impersonal, formal, and instrumental forms. However, Social Networking of today has reached new levels. Before the Internet Boom, Social Networking was restricted to Festivals and Social occasions like Marriages, Birthday's, Religious Meetings, Conventions, Kitty Parties, Seminars, Exhibitions, Functions, Multi-Level Marketing Meetings etc. It was common for people to interact with each other under such platforms. One came to know about their neighbours or acquaintances within such Social Congregations. Most Social occasions were then mostly meant for Socialising unless there was a specification for a Social occasion. However, in modern times Social Networking has got a new meaning and a new repute. Though the meaning or definition of Social Networking is still the same it has acquired a 'New Avatar' and this 'Avatar' has been made possible by the Emergence of the Internet as a 'Communication Facilitator'. Initially, Social Networking was promoted through Chat Rooms and Messengers which included the likes of Yahoo Messenger, MSN Messenger etc. and at the same time or so emerged Online Forums, Groups, Communities etc. 1. Types of Social Networking 2. Top Social Networks 3. Pros of Social Networking 4. Cons of Social Networking 5. The Conclusion But this was just the beginning, what really took the Social Networking to new heights was the emergence of Social Network Service provided by various Social Networking Websites. One of the First Social Networking W ...