Here is what Jennifer Lopez has to say about Ben Affleck amid split rumours

She shared a memorable moment of meeting Barbra Streisand and discussing her engagement ring from Affleck. Despite speculation about their relationship, Lopez and Affleck were spotted together, dispelling rumors.

Washington: Amid speculation and reports of tension in her marriage, Jennifer Lopez briefly talked about Ben Affleck on the talk show 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!', reported People.

The 'Atlas' actress shared a story with host Jimmy Kimmel of being in awe when meeting American singer and actor Barbra Streisand for the first time.

Lopez and Affleck had previously been engaged in 2004.

She mentioned Affleck and informed Kimmel that Streisand had made a reference to her engagement ring "at the time, that Ben had given me years ago."

She recalled Streisand's remark about the ring: "'So that's a big diamond.'"

Agreeing, Lopez said, "And I'm like, 'Yes it is.'"

Later, Kimmel asked Lopez if her kids would be joining her on her upcoming 'This Is Me... Now the Tour'.

The multi-hyphenate, who shares 16-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony, said that watching her perform is "awkward" for her teenagers because they see her at home without the glam, instead of the "sexy" things she does on stage.

Kimmel asked, "You don't do sexy things at home?"

"I do do sexy things at home sometimes but they don't know about that," Lopez replied.

After numerous stories over the past few days suggested that Lopez and her 51-year-old husband, Affleck, were having marital problems, Lopez made her remarks.

Soon after they were seen together in public on May 16 for the first time since March 30, the "Jenny from the Block" singer "liked" social media content about unhealthy relationships. On May 19, the two were spotted together wearing their wedding rings.

Lopez and Affleck do not share any children. Affleck, who was previously married to Jennifer Garner from 2005 to 2018, shares three children with her, Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12, reported People.

—ANI