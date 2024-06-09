Shilpa Shetty shares glimpse from birthday celebration, thanks fans for love! Watch Video

The video shows Shilpa in a black outfit, cutting her birthday cake and posing with it. Her sister Shamita Shetty penned a heartfelt birthday wish, praising Shilpa's kindness and strength.

Mumbai: Shilpa Shetty Kundra on Sunday shared a glimpse of her birthday celebration and also thanked everyone for the love and warm wishes.

Taking to Instagram, Shilpa dropped a video featuring happy moments from her special day.

The video captures Shilpa dressed in a black outfit and cutting her birthday cake.

She is also seen posing with the cake.

On Saturday, to make her birthday more special, her sister Shamita penned a beautiful wish on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Shamita used words like "strength" and "kindness" to describe Shilpa as a human being.

"Happy Birthday my lifeline! Your kindness, strength and love inspire me everyday Wishing you a day and year as beautiful as you are my angel, heart n soul, my protector ..words can't describe how grateful I am to have you in my life ... I love you .. to the moon n back munki," she wrote.

Shamita also dropped an adorable video showcasing her memorable moments spent with her "Munki" (nickname of Shilpa).

Shilpa's husband and businessman Raj Kundra also posted a sweet birthday wish for Shilpa. He called Shilpa "superwoman."

"SUPER blessed to have married the perfect life partner! Happy birthday my Superwoman. I love you unconditionally @theshilpashetty #shilpashetty #happybirthday," he posted on his Instagram account.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa recently finished shooting for her upcoming film 'KD - The Devil Part 1'.

She wrapped up the last schedule in Mysore.

Directed by Prem, 'KD-The Devil', the Pan-India multilingual is set to release in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi. A period action entertainer based on true events from 1970s Bangalore.

Meanwhile, Shilpa was recently seen in Rohit Shetty's OTT debut 'Indian Police Force', which also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi. The series is streaming on the OTT platform Amazon Prime.

