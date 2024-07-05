Kartik Aaryan sets internet on fire with his shirtless photo, flaunts ripped body

The actor recently shared a shirtless picture on Instagram, flaunting his ripped body and making fans go wild.

Mumbai: After leaving an impression with his amazing performance in Kabir Khan's directorial 'Chandu Champion', actor Kartik Aaryan, who is back in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' shoot mode, shared a shirtless picture flaunting his ripped body.

Making his fans morning brighter, Kartik treated them to a new picture of himself.



Kartik, who underwent massive transformation to fit in his Chandu Champion role.

The image captures Kartik looking downwards while he flaunted his ripped body in the backdrop of shadow of sun.

He captioned the post, "Morning."

Dropping this picture, Kartik left his fans drooling.

One of the users wrote on his comment section, "Who allowed you to look soooo cutueeee??????"

Another user commented, "Good morning bhai."

Kartik who is gearing up for 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', recently, shared a throwback video from 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'.

The clip features the dance of Kartik in the title track of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'.

Sharing the video, he wrote, "Back to Bhool Bhulaiyaa Mode #BhoolBhulaiyaa3."

On Monday, Kartik and Triptii Dimri were snapped at Mumbai airport as they headed for the next schedule of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'.

Helmed by Anees Bazmee, the third part of the hit franchise also stars Vidya Balan and Triptii Dimri in the lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Diwali 2024.

Vidya Balan essayed the role of Manjulika in the 2007 psychological horror-comedy film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa'.

"Welcoming Vidya on board, Kartik on Instagram wrote, "And its happening. Og Manjulika is coming back to the world of BhoolBhulaiyaa. Super thrilled to welcome @balanvidya. This Diwali is going to be crackling #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 @aneesbazmee @tseries.official #BhushanKumar."

Bazmee also directed the second part. The first part was helmed by Priyadarshan and featured Akshay Kumar alongside Vidya.

In the second part, Kartik shared screen space with Tabu and Kiara Advani.

Meanwhile, Kartik is basking in the success of 'Chandu Champion'. The film tells the inspiring tale of a determined athlete.

Kartik Aaryan portrays Chandu in this film, which is based on the life of Murlikant Petkar, India's first Paralympic gold medalist in freestyle swimming. From fans to critics, members of the film industry and audiences, Kartik has been receiving praise.

In the coming months, Kartik will be seen in 'Captain India'.

—ANI