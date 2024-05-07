Alia Bhatt to Isha Ambani, Indians celebs who stole spotlight on enchanting garden wonderland

Reawakening Fashion', highlighting centuries of fashion evolution and celebrating delicate designs, with standout appearances from Indian celebrities like Alia Bhatt and Natasha Poonawalla.

New York: Met Gala, one of the biggest fashion nights, which was held in New York City on May 6th, the first Monday of May (early Tuesday morning in India), witnessed several Indian celebrities turning heads at the red carpet like Alia Bhatt, ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee, Isha Ambani and Natasha Poonawalla.

This year's Met Gala, themed 'Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion', pays homage to centuries of style evolution while celebrating the delicate pieces often overlooked in the fast-paced world of fashion.

Alia Bhatt

Alia, no stranger to the Met Gala spotlight, made a grand entrance on the green-tinged carpet, setting the stage for an unforgettable evening in an exquisite mint green floral Sabyasachi saree, marking her second appearance at the prestigious event.

With a train that practically engulfed the carpet, Bhatt's ensemble was nothing short of show-stopping, capturing the attention of onlookers and photographers alike.

In 2023, Alia Bhatt marked her Met Gala debut with a stunning ensemble crafted by Prabal Gurung. Her homage to Karl Lagerfeld in a bespoke white gown, adorned with delicate pearls, captured timeless elegance and garnered widespread acclaim.

Sabyasachi Mukherjee

The man behind the creation of Alia Bhatt's ensemble himself created history by becoming the first Indian designer to grace the prestigious Met Gala carpet. And the designer is none other than Sabyasachi Mukherjee.

He attended the fashion extravaganza wearing an embroidered cotton duster coat from the Sabyasachi Resort 2024 collection layered with tourmalines, pearls, emeralds and diamonds from Sabyasachi High Jewellery.

Mindy Kaling in Indian ace designer Gaurav Gupta's ensemble



Indian designers once again made waves at the Met Gala. After the Grammys 2024, ace designer Gaurav Gupta created magic with his assemble at the gala night.

Comedian-actress Mindy Kaling showed up for the Met Gala carpet in a gorgeous champagne-coloured architectural gown designed by none other than Gaurav Gupta.

For the glam, she kept her makeup more subtle, rounding her look with her hair in a sleek wavy bob.

Interestingly, Mindy's Met Gala outfit was quite similar to what Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wore at Cannes 2022.

Aishwarya wore Gaurav's custom-made queen pink sculpted creation on the third day of the Cannes Film Festival. The ensemble featured silver-embellished pleated details, a trailing bottom and a shell-like structure behind shoulders, symbolising Venus' rise from the scalloped shell.



Isha Ambani

For the biggest fashion night at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, Isha Ambani, Director, Reliance Industries Limited, made heads turn in Indian designer Rahul Mishra's couture sari gown, featuring a long floral train. Anaita Shroff Adajania styled her for the gala.

It was 2017 when Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha made her Met Gala debut. She relied on designer Prabal Gurung for her fashionable look. She exuded princess vibes in a voluminous lilac gown featuring a plunging neckline and feather trims at the coveted fashion event. She also attended the Met Gala in 2019 and 2023.

As per Anaita, Isha's look this year, "embraces sustainability by incorporating elements from Rahul's past collections. Delicate samples of flowers, butterflies, and dragonflies were meticulously integrated from the archives into the design, via distinct applique and embroidery techniques, such as Fareesha, Zardozi, Nakshi, and Dabka, as well as French knots. Together, all of these elements carry a powerful narrative about the state of the planet and offer a message of hope and rebirth."



The magnificent look was intricately hand-embroidered at Rahul Mishra's ateliers across several Indian villages, supporting hundreds of local craftspeople and weavers.

Isha elevated her gown with a "clutch crafted by Swadesh using the ancient Indian art forms of Nakashi and Miniature Painting."

Sudha Reddy

Renowned philanthropist and businesswoman Sudha Reddy made a captivating appearance at the prestigious 2024 Met Gala. Clad in a custom creation from the esteemed couturier Tarun Tahiliani's atelier, complemented by exquisite jewellery.

She stunned in the 'Amore Eterno' necklace, featuring a remarkable 180 carats, a 25-carat heart-shaped diamond at the centre, and three additional 20-carat heart-shaped diamonds.



Natasha Poonawalla

Natasha Poonawalla was another Indian celeb who arrived at the Gala night.

Natasha never stops surprising the fans with her unconventional and striking fashion choices.

This year, Natasha Poonawalla's ensemble was custom-made from Maison Margiela's Artisanal Collection, designed by John Galliano.

She opted for a white strapless bodycon dress with black ripped chiffon details on it and Natasha completed the look with a fluffy matching cap.

Mona Patel

Indian fashion entrepreneur and philanthropist Mona Patel turned heads in her stunning creation.

She graced the carpet in a stunning custom creation by Iris Van Herpen. Her gown featured sleeves with butterflies. However, what caught the attention at the event was the mechanics attached to the butterflies on her dress that made flap as she walked the carpet.

The Met Gala, often hailed as 'Fashion's Biggest Night', upholded its tradition by returning on the first Monday of May. This year's theme is 'Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion'.

Unlike previous themes, this year's focus is on reviving unique garments from various centuries, offering a novel perspective to fashion enthusiasts.

While the gala celebrates the Costume Institute's new exhibition, 'Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,' the official dress theme is 'The Garden of Time.'

This year's exhibition will feature significant pieces spanning over 400 years of fashion history, showcasing iconic designers such as Elsa Schiaparelli, Christian Dior, Yves Saint Laurent, and Hubert de Givenchy.

The theme celebrated delicate pieces of fashion that are often deemed too fragile for wear, affectionately termed the 'sleeping beauties'.

