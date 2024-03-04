Home
India
World
Middle East
America
Southeast Asia
South Asia
Far East
Europe
Africa
Recent posts
With hospitals full in Lebanon, family flees to give birth in Iraq
Bitcoin bribe worth $73 million lands Russian investigator in jail
Poll finds Harris rising as she challenges Trump on change
Police chase koala through Sydney train station
Bangladesh set to celebrate Durga Puja amid tensions
Sports
Badminton
Football
Cricket
Athletics
Tennis
Hockey
Recent posts
Australia "different beast" on their shores: Brian Lara warns Team India ahead of BGT
Lionel Messi pays tribute to Andres Iniesta as the Barcelona legend retires from professional football
1st Test: Pakistan posts 556 against England; Shakeel, Salman shine
1st Test: Masood, Shafique centuries put Pakistan in control over England (Day 1, Stumps)
Mbappe under fire for skipping France duty while fit to play for Real
Economy & Business
Property
Banking
Business
Market
Energy
Recent posts
RBI may shift monetary stance to 'Neutral'; rate cuts likely by December 2024: Nuvama
Cement prices will be hiked and demand will grow in H2FY25 : Centrum report
India's foreign exchange reserves cross USD 700 billion first time
Apple to open four more exclusive retail stores in India
RBI unlikely to cut rate as India's growth is higher than potential output: SBI Report
Showbiz
Web Series
Hollywood
Bollywood
Tollywood
Music
Television
Recent posts
It feels great: Music composer Pritam on bagging National Award for 'Brahmastra'
Neena Gupta looks ethereal in pink saree as she receives National Film Award
70th National Film Awards: Manasi Parekh gets teary-eyed as she receives Best Actress Award
Actor Madhura Naik recalls her family's encounter with Hamas terrorists, says "Hate breeds enmity"
Kareena Kapoor's silver saree steals attention at 'Singham Again' launch
Home
>
States & UTs
>
Chandigarh
Chandigarh
J
BJP wins Senior Dy Mayor and Deputy Mayor elections in Chandigarh
·
Mar 04, 2024, 08:09 AM
J
Chandigarh: Police use water cannons to disperse NSUI protestors
·
Feb 07, 2024, 11:40 AM
J
Sambar deer strays into Chandigarh residential area, rescued by forest officials
·
Feb 05, 2024, 08:17 AM
J
Capt Govt Alloted Prime Waqf Board Land To Sons Of Ansari, Reveals CM Mann
·
Jul 04, 2023, 02:32 PM
J
Moga Jeweller's Murder Case: Four Arrested From Bihar, Maharashtra
·
Jun 18, 2023, 03:11 PM
J
The First Unit Of North India's Nuclear Power Plant To Commence Operations In June 2028
·
May 29, 2023, 02:23 PM
J
VB Summons Ajit Editor-In-Chief Barjinder Singh Hamdard
·
May 26, 2023, 02:31 PM
J
Union Minister For Communications, Railways And Electronics & It, Ashwini Vaishnaw Virtually Launches Sanchar Saathi Portal
·
May 16, 2023, 03:48 PM
J
Nine killed in Ludhiana gas leak; NDRF reach site
·
Apr 30, 2023, 06:27 AM
J
UIPS Organizes A Two-Day Symposium-Cum-Workshop On Pharma QbD
·
Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM
J
Firing at Military Station in Punjab's Bathinda, 4 dead
·
Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM
J
Close aide of pro-Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh arrested in Punjab
·
Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM
J
Punjab Assembly passes resolution to name airport after martyr Sarabha
·
Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM
J
1097 Big Fish Among 6997 Smugglers Arrested; 406.5 Kg Heroin Recovered
·
Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM
J
CV Writing Workshop AT UIFT & VD, PU
·
Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM