MCM Alumni pay tribute to real-life heroes

The Annual Alumni Meet 2024-25 titled ‘Rendezvous and Reminiscences' was held in MCM DAV College for women with gusto and reverence to the real life heroes. Alumni from various parts of the country and other countries including Mauritius and Canada participated virtually through their audio-visual messages which were shown at the meet. The musical soaked evening witnessed sharing of experiences by ex-armed personnel who had been part of various military operations in the past. 126 alumni had registered for the meet, say the organisers.

Dr Gurvinder Kaur, Dean Alumni Association of MCM DAV (AMDA) said, “A special Alumni meet was organised in college auditorium this year with a theme ‘To Care, To Share, To Sustain’ as a tribute to our real-life heroes; the military personnel and dedicated civil administrators who relentlessly strive and work round the clock to protect us.”

Captain Ruchi Sharma of batch 1995 left everyone spell bound when she shared her own life journey during different military operations like Operation Kargil. Dr Radhika Nagrath expressed gratitude to the faculty members who instilled the spirit of discipline in students so that they become responsible citizens of Bharat.

The special guests at the event were Brigadier Ashish Maini, Capt Ruchi Sharma (retd), Col SPS Garcha and Manjeet Kaur. Other dignitaries included Vishal Batra, brother of late captain Vikram Batra, Veteran Professor Parveen Sharda, Department of English, Panjab University, Chandigarh, Dr Radhika Nagrath , an eminent Journalist from Uttarakhand, Dr Sumita Bakshi , Associate professor, DAV College. The two alumni of the college Vandana Malik , IPS and Harita Kaur Deol (IAF) who laid down their lives in the line of duty , were remembered for their valour.

Video messages from Prof Deepti Gupta , Department of English, Panjab University; Capt Deepika Thapa (Retd), Dilasha Anand ( IES ) and numerous others apart from paying the tribute, extolled the values instilled by MCM during their study period. Student Maitrika caught every moment in her big lens.

A tree plantation drive was carried out by the guests and the officiating Principal Neena Sharma. Digital signature campaign was carried out to salute the bravehearts of our nation. Car Stickers were also distributed to the participants for display as a mark of gratitude to all the military and civil services personnel who protect the Nation both in times of peace and conflict. More than 600 signatures to the petition were received within six days before the event. The program started with Ganesh stuti performed in kathak style.

Musical renditions by Shreya Anand, Jaspreet Jassal and Vanshika and self composed poetry by students and NCC cadets made the evening soulful and added nationalist fervour. The participants pledged to act as responsible citizens of the country in times of uncertainty.