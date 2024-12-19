Old Chandigarh Airport Abandoned: Congress MP Manish Tewari Slams NDA Government

New Delhi: Congress Lok Sabha MP Manish Tewari pulled up the union government on Thursday, accusing them of misleading people about the funds being spent on renovating Old Chandigarh Airport.

The MP, who represents Chandigarh said in a post on X that he had asked former union minister Hardeep S Puri on July 4 2019 in the Parliament about the funds being spent on renovating Old Chandigarh airport, and he had been told that no money was spent on it.

He, however had asked the same question during the Parliament session today to Murlidhar Mohol, the current minister of state for Civil Aviation and had been told that between 2010 to 2014 43.86 crore had been spent on renovations.

"On 4th July 2019 I had asked the then Minister Hardeep S Puri on how much money had been spent on renovating the Old Chandigarh AirPort. The Minister answered no money had been spent.," he said in his post.

"On 19 December 2024 when I asked the same question on how much money was spent on renovating the Old Chandigarh Airport; the current Minister Murlidhar Mohol replies that between 2010-2014 43.86 crores was spent on renovating the Old Airport Terminal," the post read.



He also posted pictures of both the questions.

"This is how NDA/BJP misleads Parliament," Tewari said.

He further claimed that the union government had 'abandoned' the Old Chandigarh airport.

"Bottom line after spending 43.86 crores the Old Chandigarh AirPort has been abandoned/dumped," he added.

Meanwhile, both the NDA and INDIA alliance parties staged parallel protests in Parliament. BJP MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi alleged that he was injured after getting a push from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Sarangi claimed that he was standing on stairs when another member of Parliament fell on him, leading to an injury on his head.

Reacting to this, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, in his defence, said that he was trying to get inside the Parliament when he was also pushed and threatened by the BJP MPs who were protesting near the entrance. He also alleged that Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge was also pushed. (ANI)